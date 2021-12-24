Presidential visit puts technical college in the spotlight
Commercial and residential builders, homebuyers and renters, along with job seekers have gravitated to Rosemount in the past year.
The good news about the city’s virtues of top-notch schools, thriving commerce, ample parks, and easy access to work and play across the Twin Cities earned it recognition as the 32nd Best Place to Live by Money Magazine this year, and the city received another big boost when it hosted a sitting U.S. president for the first time in its more than a century-long history.
President Joe Biden’s visit on Nov. 30 was to highlight the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment on Jobs Act, but also touted the role of Dakota County Technical College, and other schools like it, in training the next wave of workers that will be needed to fulfill the millions of jobs that are expected as a result of $1 trillion package.
DCTC has long been held in high esteem by Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as it has delivered on its education-to-work promises at a fraction of the cost of four-year colleges.
With much of the state, nation and even some worldwide attention on the president’s visit, the college’s heavy machinery repair bay was the site of Biden’s talk. Biden was introduced by DCTC student Sarah Riviere-Herzan, and several local lawmakers praised the work DCTC has done during the COVID-19 pandemic graduating health care workers and other needed workers to buttress the economy.
Biden, who toured the college and spoke with staff and students, said: “These investments are going to change your lives — change lives for the better. Schools like DCTC are going to help us do just that.”
Among the DCTC programs geared to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are those in construction, manufacturing, transportation technology and other tech fields. DCTC has fired up new programs in construction management, industrial engineering technician and transportation management to meet the demand.
“Thanks for showing us what the future looks like,” Gov. Tim Walz said of DCTC.
Biden said the bill will continue the work to improve the nation’s infrastructure, citing examples like Saturday’s opening of the Orange Line bus rapid transit from Burnsville to Minneapolis and a water treatment plant in Coates.
It was fitting that the president visited Rosemount, which has been as emblematic of any Twin Cities community in revealing its resilience in hard economic times.
During the past year, the city has been one of the region’s leaders in commercial and residential development, and it is looking to continue the upward trend.
Following is a look back at some of that activity in the past year.
On the way
Commercial development saw some major pieces put together in 2021.
The first large commercial and industrial development at the junction of Highway 52 and County Road 42 in eastern Rosemount moved a step closer to reality after the City Council approved on Oct. 19 a rezoning and preliminary plat for a possible future FedEx distribution facility.
Developer Scannell Properties said FedEx is “in the driver’s seat, so to speak” as the expected tenant of a 548,000-square-foot distribution center with some warehouse and office space that would be placed on a 160-acre parcel in the northeast corner of the 52-42 junction.
Scannell projects it would break ground on the distribution center in the spring. It is expected to create 400 to 600 jobs and employees would be sourced from a broad range.
The new development would mark the end of Rich Valley Golf Course, which Ray Rahn and family have owned since 1988. The 27-hole golf course has been woven into the fabric of Rosemount, as it has hosted many local tournaments, league play and special events.
Rich Valley, which catered to a wide range of golfing abilities, is one of several south metro golf courses that have given way to further development, including Brockway in Rosemount, Apple Valley Golf Course, and Parkview in Eagan, which was once owned by the Rahns. All of those former courses have or will have housing built on them.
After several months of mystery regarding the tenant of a proposed large warehouse and distribution center in Rosemount, the city revealed in November that The Home Depot will occupy the 417,600-square-foot building that will be southeast of Highway 3 and County Road 42.
It is The Home Depot’s third such facility in the Twin Cities metro. The other two are located in Minneapolis, northeast of the University of Minnesota, and in St. Paul’s Energy Park Drive area.
The Rosemount distribution center is expected to create 61 jobs, and help provide materials to commercial contractors and serve The Home Depot’s locations in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan and Inver Grove Heights, along with those in Rochester and Albert Lea, among others. The Home Depot has 33 stores in Minnesota.
The city said the project would increase the city’s tax base by $620,000 annually and is expected to open in spring 2023.
Downtown and beyond
In the downtown area, The Morrison, a 124-unit apartment building, opened in 2021 on the site of the former Rosemount Mall.
Adjacent to The Morrison, work started on the 3,500-square-foot Tap Society restaurant on the former site of Medi-Car and Cahill Salon. Tap Society currently has a location in south Minneapolis and this project brings a similar concept offering a full menu, including items for kids.
The Tap Society is not the only establishment that will be serving adult beverages in the near future.
North 20 Brewing and OMNI Brewing Group are working to build their respective brewery and winery.
North 20 will be the first microbrewery in Rosemount. Located at 12266 Bacardi Ave., the building with brewery operations and a beer tasting area will be designed to offer views of the surrounding landscape.
Owners Christian Schmitz and Jordan Schmitz received their training in brewing and beer steward technology at Dakota County Technical College.
Omni Orchards and Vineyard’s initial phase will consist of an 8,000-square-foot winery and tasting room site and 4,000-square-foot outdoor patio at 15701 Biscayne Ave.
Future phases are expected to include another patio area, event space, orchard/vineyard, game areas, additional paved parking and an outbuilding.
Omni will serve food and drink, along with offering live music, lawn games and a site for special events.
In other restaurant activity, The Clover opened in February in the old Rudy’s Redeye Grill in Rosemount at 14845 S. Robert Trail.
Rudy’s Redeye Grill had served Rosemount since 2004 and closed last summer.
The interior and exterior were renovated to create a bright concept for The Clover. The menu includes a lot of pub favorites, as the owners hope The Clover becomes a community gathering space.
The restaurant group also has taken over other local restaurants such as Lucky’s 13 Pubs, Me & Julio in Hastings and Yankee Tavern in Eagan.
Housing
The city has been poised to welcome residential growth for the past several years with land available primarily north of County Road 42 and east of the Bloomfield neighborhood.
The construction continued on the north side of the road in 2021 with several developments.
Among them are Emerald Isle, which includes 151 single-family homes in three phases and a site for a future apartment building between the Connemara extension and County Road 42 across from DCTC. Greystone is also being built east of Akron Avenue and south of Bonaire Path with 120 lots.
Maplewood Development, a housing development proposal moving forward south of CR 42 on the former UMore Park property, proposes to eventually include 1,300-1,800 housing units in the first phase.
Leadership changes
Two of the city of Rosemount’s most senior employees retired in 2021, and they were replaced by two former Farmington department leaders.
Community Development Director Kim Lindquist and Finance Director Jeff May were praised for their years of service to the city, as they both helped Rosemount through some difficult economic times, including the Great Recession that started with the housing market crash in 2008.
Lindquist, who worked with the city for 18 years, helped the city assemble plans for downtown redevelopment that led to the construction of Rosemount Crossing, reuse of the St. Joseph Church as the Steeple Center, the Robert Trail Library, The Rosemount senior living and The Morrison apartments, among others.
She also helped the city create opportunities in the Rosemount Business Park that led to several businesses locating there, including Sweet Harvest Foods, Proto Labs and Udder Tech. Her work also set the stage for the city’s current development boom.
May, who worked for the city for 36 years, helped transform the city of Rosemount from one of the most expensive places to live in terms of municipal property taxes to one of the least. While residential and commercial growth has led to a broadening of the tax base over the years, May led the city’s financial planning that led to greater stability while retiring debt and planning for future capital expenses.
Lindquist and May were replaced by Adam Keinberger and Teah Malecha, respectively. They both served in the same roles for the city of Farmington.
Keinberger was hired in April. He served in Farmington for seven years. Before that he worked in the economic development department in Lakeville for eight years. He also worked for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and for the city of Woodbury.
Malecha was in Farmington for three and a half years and was hired June 21 in Rosemount.
She also worked in finance for the city of Excelsior and in the health care industry. Malecha is also a military veteran who served active duty in Iraq.
The city also made another important personnel move in 2021.
The city’s police department entered into a joint powers agreement with the Coordination Community Response pilot program with Dakota County to provide a mental health professional for 20 hours per week.
“It’s a joint response,” Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom said. “The mental health (professional), a lot of times they’re not comfortable going to the door by themselves. For the police officer, they want mental health resources with them. By joining those sources together, we think it’s the best plan at the moment.”
According to Dakota County, Coordinated Response focuses on connecting with people within days after the mental health-related crisis has passed. The outreach team provides referrals, assistance with system navigation, and care coordination.
The agreement goes through Dec. 31, but Dahlstrom said the long-term goal is to remove the “pilot” from the program and make it permanent.
