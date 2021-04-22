Telehealth options help reach more clients
A mental health care clinic has opened a brand new facility in Rosemount at a time when its needed most.
The Lorenz Clinic of Family Psychology held a grand opening at its new 11,000-square-foot facility earlier this month at 15265 Carousel Way.
Founder Chad Lorenz said the events of the past year have certainly triggered a strong stress response in a lot of people.
“Most of us have been in this hyper state of vigilance for over a year,” he said. “It’s been tough for people to allow those strong emotions in. They need to moderate and calm down at the same time. It’s really heightened people’s needs for coping strategies. Some people are relying on chemicals to calm down. It’s leading to some chemical dependency issues.
“And if they’re reliant on other people and other relationships, now they’re deprived of them. They have to regulate that. It’s really troubling.”
The main factor is the isolation, he said.
“People are really lonely,” Lorenz said. “I really do see an expanded need. There are people reaching out for the first time.”
Even as more people get vaccinated and as Minnesota begins to open up, Lorenz said he expects the calls to continue.
“We have to learn how to interact socially again,” Lorenz said. “I’m sure we’ll see the effects for a long time.”
While the clinic is open to in-person clients, the number of people making virtual appointments has expanded in the last year.
“I’m sure those virtual appointments will be here forever,” Lorenz said. “We’re all in-person now. The whole staff is vaccinated. For some services, you need that in-person appointment. You can’t really do play therapy online.
“But for some people, for whatever reason, they find telehealth more successful. ... There are some people with severe anxiety, so in-office appointments weren’t accessible to them. Now they can.”
Telehealth also offers another level of anonymity for their clients.
“People don’t have to worry about other people seeing their car in our parking lot,” he said. “There’s no waiting rooms. In many ways, telehealth is more private.”
Telehealth has also helped Lorenz Clinic reach patients beyond Rosemount’s borders.
“There some counties outstate that maybe have one therapist,” Lorenz said. “We’re seeing people as far away as Grand Marais. They don’t always have access to specialized services and medication management and psychiatry. Telehealth has really opened the doors for access outstate.”
Telehealth was something Lorenz said the industry was pushing toward even before the pandemic, but there were “so many constraints. This critical incident forced us to adapt. I’m not sure it would have happened without COVID. There was this assumption that a lot of what we do couldn’t be done over telehealth, but that’s not the case.”
The new clinic replaced its former Rosemount office on 146th Street. This new building will give room for more staff that includes child specialists, couples counselors and adult therapists.
It will also allow for two additional levels of care, including home-base therapy and day treatment along with its existing medication management and outpatient therapy programs.
Lorenz said he is pleased to be in Rosemount.
“It’s such a healthy, walkable, vibrant community,” he said. “It’s a welcoming community. We’re more accessible now. We’re near the school district (main office), so we can continue our collaborations there.”
The ribbon cutting attracted several local leaders including Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste; state Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount; and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan.
Lorenz also has clinics in Victoria, Chaska and Prior Lake, but the need has grown to the point where Lorenz is looking to open more spaces.
“We’re going to continue to add locations,” he said. “Wayzata is next.”
For more information, visit lorenzclinic.com.
