al-Mahmood foundation brings masks to City Hall
The al-Mahmood Foundation is helping Rosemount city staff stay safer during the current COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the donation of about 200 cloth masks.
Rosemount’s Misba Rehman recently connected with Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste who said the city needed help securing more personal protection equipment.
Rehman along with members of his family and the organization brought the masks to Rosemount City Hall on Tuesday.
“It’s wonderful,” Rosemount City Administrator Logan Martin said. “We gratefully appreciated the donation. We’ve been pursuing surgical masks for our team for a while now.”
Martin said the city made three different orders for masks from suppliers, but they’ve all fallen through.
The al-Mahmood Foundation, a mosque and school in Prior Lake, is in the midst of a large-scale, mask-making effort.
About three weeks ago, the foundation reached out to the Muslim community to help gather cloth and start sewing masks.
“We saw a need, and thought of the idea,” Rehman said. “It started with a just a few families, but now we have about 40 families making them at home.”
The biggest issue is a lack of elastic bands.
“We had to drive two hours away for some of them,” Rehman said. “We were able to find 200 yards here and there.”
After they delivered about 1,500 cloth masks to Allina Health a few weeks ago, area cities started reaching out to help outfit first responders and city staff.
“We’ve been getting a lot of requests,” Rehman said. “We’re doing what we can.”
Rosemount has personal protection equipment for its police and fire department, but masks for other public-facing city staff were lacking.
For instance, city inspectors are still traveling to new construction sites and the city wanted to make sure they were safe.
“It will be crucial during a potential soft opening of City Hall in the future,” Martin said. “This will be for the people-facing individuals. People working counters. People going out to homes and nursing home and senior centers. And, they will be there to protect the public when we open back up.”
Martin also said the masks will help when police officers need to make home visits. They can share the masks with residents who may be in need.
