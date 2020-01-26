Funds would assist in downtown redevelopment
The Rosemount City Council held a public hearing Tuesday for a possible new tax-increment finance district specifically for the Shenanigan’s and Rosemount Plaza redevelopment.
The TIF district would facilitate the construction of a new 124-unit, market-rate apartment complex along with a retail building in downtown Rosemount.
“Just about no matter where you go in older cities, in clean up areas, you need that (TIF) to help clean up, otherwise developers will just go out and build on the green field,” Mayor Bill Droste said.
It’s common that cities provide some type of assistance, said Rebecca Kurtz of Ehlers and Associates, who gave a presentation on the proposed TIF district.
The official vote on the TIF district is scheduled for Feb. 4. Although the City Council closed the public hearing, Droste said he would allow for public comment at the next meeting. City Administrator Logan Martin said the city would be able to answer questions at any time.
What’s a TIF district?
It’s the ability to capture and use most of the increased local property tax revenue from a new development within a defined geographic area for a defined amount of time, Kurtz said.
The property owner will still pay full taxes. The base tax capacity will continue to be distributed to the county, school and city.
TIF will be generated after the development adds value to the property, Kurtz said.
The current value of the parcels is $1.39 million. The value of the build out is estimated to be $22 million, Kurtz said.
The maximum amount of tax generated by the new amount is about $9.9 million over 26 years, but the TIF district could always be decertified early.
“It’s going to not only cover the amount we anticipate providing the developer but it also gives us the opportunity if additional tax increment revenues after the note to the developer is paid in full the city could retain some of that revenue for other redevelopment projects in the community,” Kurtz said.
If it’s established. Kurtz said the Port Authority would enter into a contract and put up $600,000 in TIF assistance to help with the acquisition.
The Port Authority would then provide about $3.4 million “pay as you go” note with payments paid semi annually.
“It minimizes the risk to the city and Port Authority because that payment would only be made semi annually, assuming the taxes are paid, the project is built, the market value comes in as anticipated,” Kurtz said.
If the project doesn’t move forward or the value is not as high, the city is only required to pay what’s collected in the tax increment, she said.
Both Dakota County and District 196 were notified of the hearing.
The last TIF district the city set up was in 2004, which was tied to the Brockway Development north of downtown.
The City Council also approved an application for a Redevelopment Incentive Grant Program from the Dakota County Community Development Agency for $250,000 to help pay for the demolition and abatement of asbestos in the project.
The city has used RIG grants in the past in projects associated with the Steeple Center, Waterford Commons and Culvers, among others.
The City Council also approved an application for a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant for approximately $478,908 to help pay for the demolition, interior abatement, sewer line, power line and water service abatement.
Fire truck
The Rosemount City Council also approved a lease purchase agreement to finance a new $925,671 aerial fire truck for the fire department.
“(The financing) allows us to easily budget for the payment over the next seven years,” City Administrator Logan Martin said.
The department will receive the truck later this year.
Each year’s payment would be $153,177 and would begin in 2021.
