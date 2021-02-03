Rosemount has formed a task force to help advise city officials on various technology options as they move into 2021.
Whether it’s smart water meters, a new mobile app, internal workflow and software, park and trail usage counters, traffic lights, social media or software upgrades, city officials want to mine the knowledge of residents as they make choices for the future.
Those appointed to the task force include Mohammad Khan, Furhath Arnob, Joe Duffy, Tony Hall, Steve Thoennes, Robert Kidwell and Samuel Mwangi.
Council Member Jeff Weisensel, GIS analyst Aaron Menza, Community Development Director Kim Lindquist and City Administrator Logan Martin interviewed 10 applicants last month.
The members’ terms end dates are staggered so some have two-year terms and others three.
The task force will meet every second Wednesday of the month starting in February.
Mayor Bill Droste said this is the first time the city has formed a technology task force.
“We as a council are looking for a good clear strategy,” Droste said. “Hopefully this task force will be able to help us with that.”
The technology task force may not meet for the full length of the terms and will only continue meeting as tasks present themselves.
The city uses a variety of citizen-based advisory commissions and task force groups to help make decisions.
In 2016, the city created a facilities task force to help plan for future building needs. That group made a recommendation in 2017.
There’s a Parks and Recreation Commission, Utility Commission, Port Authority, Youth Commission and Planning Commission that all meet monthly to discuss a variety of topics.
In 2019, the Environmental and Sustainability Task Force became a commission.
