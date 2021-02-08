Group organizes social media campaign
A group of Rosemount High School seniors want to continue Cap George’s legacy of kindness with a social media campaign in March.
Seniors, students, families and the community are encouraged to perform random “13 Acts for Cap” and flood social media from March 1-13.
“Our true goal is to make our community a little brighter, no matter what the deed is,” one of the organizers Ava Williams said.
To participate, go to Instagram (@13actsforcap), or Facebook (@13actsforcap).
“If you find yourself inspired by our project, we’d love for you to share our account on your own social media, or with your family and friends,” Williams said. “The bigger the following and support behind us, the bigger the impact.”
The project was dreamed up by a group of high school seniors looking to pour their energy into something positive after a particularly tough 2020.
George died from brain cancer March 10, 2020, at the age of 17. He was a junior at Rosemount High School where he on the A honor roll and played football, basketball and sang in the Rosemount choir, according to www.capgeorge.com.
“Cap George was an amazing friend to everyone,” one of the organizers Hannah Stickler said. “Everyone knew who Cap George was. He was the class clown of the senior class of 2021. To me Cap George was an amazing, funny, and kind boyfriend.”
Williams said they choose the number 13 as it was George’s football jersey number.
“We were inspired to create ‘13 Acts For Cap’ due to the outstanding way Cap lived his life based on the values of kindness, selflessness, and ambition,” Williams said. “During his time here with us, not a day passed in which Cap didn’t make someone’s day a little brighter. All of us will carry that light with us for the rest of our lives, and we couldn’t help but create a way to share it with the world.”
They could use a little positivity right now.
Izzy Yahr, one of the organizers, said the hardest part for her was going into isolation immediately after the death of her close friend almost a year ago.
“I wasn’t able to see the people who understood what I was going through,” Yahr said. “Before we went into quarantine, my friends and I were able to hang out at Cap’s fence at RHS. These friends were the ones who were there for me when I needed people the most. As we went into quarantine we weren’t able to be there for each other physically, so we had to rely on our phones.”
Being stuck at home away from friends was a challenge for the class of 2021.
“This year has brought me closer to friends and it has made me realize not to take anything for granted no matter how little the thing may be,” one of the organizers Alex Stucke said.
Stickler said she’s “gotten so much closer to friends I know will be in my life forever.”
They will start selling T-shirts this week, with proceeds to be donated to various organizations that helped George and his family, such as the CAPSTRONG Corporation, Make-A-Wish or the Children’s Hospital. Information will be available via social media.
The group plans to create a list of ideas for “13 Acts for Cap” and provide a few opportunities in order to make it even easier to get involved.
The RHS Senior Service Project, which includes a food drive for 360 Communities and a collection for the Ronald McDonald House will be 2-6 p.m. March 4 and 5 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6 at RHS.
“13 Acts for Cap” is organized by students and separate from the RHS Senior Service Project.
Organizers said they would be overjoyed to see this project continue beyond 2021.
“When originally creating this project, we didn’t necessarily plan that this exact project would become an annual event,” Alli Zeigler said.
They hope people will continue to think of George, especially around this time of year.
“Cap George was someone who brought smiles into every room he walked into, and that is something that I do not say lightly,” Zeigler said. “I truly believe that Cap worked harder than anyone else I know to make sure the people around him were always happy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.