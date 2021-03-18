Photography and football earn Turner Hall of Fame induction

Minnesota coaches honoring longtime Burnsville resident
Mike Turner rattled off some of the future pros he photographed as high-schoolers at the Minnesota Football Coaches Association’s All-Star Games.
Rocori’s Eric Decker played wide receiver for three NFL teams. Holy Angels’ Larry Fitzgerald is still catching passes for the Arizona Cardinals. Detroit Lakes’ Adam Thielen is catching them for the Vikings. Cretin-Derham Hall quarterback Joe Mauer found success in another sport.
“It stems back 30-some years and a lot of photographs, believe me,” said Turner, a Burnsville resident for 56 years who winters in Arizona. “And I had fun doing it. I saw some absolutely great people. I still remember doing an All-Star Game and catching a photo of Eric Decker making a leaping catch at St. Cloud State. I said, ‘That guy’s a great D-1 player.’ ”
Turner spent a career around high school sports, producing team and individual photos for Varsity Photos, the Burnsville business he started in 1983 and sold in 2013.
He’s been a great friend of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, donating many hours shooting games, all-star team photos and Hall of Fame ceremonies.
The MFCA will honor Turner with his own induction on April 10. He’ll join the hall in a virtual ceremony alongside coaches from Duluth Denfeld, Thief River Falls, Gaylord and Mabel-Canton.
“Mike has been a giver his whole life — to the MFCA and to high school athletics,” said his Hall of Fame profile.
Turner’s admiration for prep football coaches goes back to Montoursville High School in Pennsylvania, where played fullback and linebacker for coach Ted Strein.
“Ted had a lot of influence on me,” said Turner, who graduated in 1959. “I was going through some rough times at the time with my mother and my stepfather. (Strein) was a mentor to me.”
Moving to Burnsville a year after he and wife Joyce married, Turner programmed computers for Honeywell and worked for a computer time-share firm before buying a mural-scanning franchise that was a forerunner of the ink-jet printer.
Business contacts introduced him to one-hour photo labs. Turner said the one he opened in Burnsville’s Burnhill Plaza mall was Minnesota’s first.
“I started doing team photos to be able to get business for my one-hour photo lab,” Turner said. “We finally sold the one-hour lab and I just opened a regular lab up, and the rest is history.”
Business boomed. Turner estimates he photographed up to 300,000 students a year, mainly in Minnesota and Wisconsin. He counts more than 100 high school as past clients.
“We did schools as big as Eden Prairie and Burnsville and as small as Littlefork-Big Falls up by the Canadian border,” said Turner, who logged many miles himself while also employing up to 30 photographers.
Turner also logged many years in elective office, serving on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board from 1972 to 1978 and the Dakota County Board of Commissioners from 1989 to 2008.
His associations with Minnesota football coaching luminaries include the late Dick Hanson of Burnsville. The MFCA gave Turner its Distinguished Service Award in 2012, the same year Hanson entered the Hall of Fame.
“It’s a team sport,” said Turner, who will soon turn 80. “It requires coordination between a lot of different players in order to be successful. You look at the successes like Dick Hanson, for example — I think he won more state championships than he won conference championships. He was an outstanding coach and he loved his players and he became coach for life.”
Turner said he’s humbled to share space in the Hall of Fame with such figures.
“They’re in it for the kids, they all are,” he said. “That’s what gives me great hope.”
