Study: 2019 Training camp generated $5.7 million for Eagan
Although no details have been announced, the Minnesota Vikings are preparing to host an in-person training camp in Eagan later this summer.
Viking officials came to the Eagan Advisory Planning Commission meeting Tuesday to renew its interim use permit for overflow parking.
“For 2021, we have plans in place to have to safely have 3,000 (parking places) if needed,” Viking Lakes General Manager Kyle Chank said. “As noted in the past year, with COVID and events, we don’t anticipate (as high of numbers).”
Any form of training camp is good news for area businesses such as restaurants, retail stores and hotels.
According to a study by the University of Minnesota, training camp generated an estimated $5.7 million of economic activity in Eagan in 2019 when an estimated 57,700 fans came to watch the Vikings get ready for the season.
According to the study, attendees reported that they had also visited local restaurants, bars, Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Cascade Bay Waterpark, the Eagan Food Truck Festival and Eagan Marketfest in 2019.
The Minnesota Vikings and the University of Minnesota Extension collaborated on the survey.
It will be a much welcome boost considering the 2020 Verizon Vikings Training Camp was closed to the public.
Fans who come to training camp will have a place to park.
Overflow parking will be available on undeveloped land south of Vikings Parkway and south of the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel.
The initial overflow permit was approved in 2018. The location for overflow parking has moved around a bit as the development has grown.
Since the first Viking training camp occurred on the campus, the Omni was constructed to the east, and construction on a multifamily residential, fitness center and retail complex to the south began.
There is a parking ramp on the premises serving the Twin Cities Orthopedics medical office building, sport medicine center and Viking Lakes Innovation Center and other paved parking spots to serve the development.
The gravel parking is the short-term plan, Director of Development for MV Ventures David Stofer said, with the expectation that they will have paved overflow parking in the future once the development is built out.
The permit is for the next three years.
Stofer said future plans include restaurants, retail, additional multifamily residential buildings, office buildings and another medical office building.
Stauffer said phase one of the residential development is near completion and the design work on two more buildings is underway.
In the future, the plan is to use on-site paved parking spaces and, if needed, off-site shuttle services as the development grows.
The goal is to always provide parking as close to the event as possible, he said.
There are no details yet on dates and tickets for training camp.
According to a report on Tuesday by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the start date for all NFL teams’ camp is July 27.
In 2019, the training camp schedule included 16 open practices that typically ran from 2-4:25 p.m.
Training camp typically includes a night practice in TCO Stadium the first Saturday in August.
In previous years, fans were able to reserve up to four free general admission tickets for up to two days of camp. Season ticket holders were able to make reservations sooner than the general public.
Reserved seats were also available to purchase for $15 each. Digital parking passes were $10 per day.
