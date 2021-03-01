Red Pine development takes next step
One of the last open lots in Central Commons in Eagan could be getting a new child care.
The Eagan Planning Commission approved plans for Foundation Hill Montessori at 1552 Quarry Road north of the Aldi grocery store off Yankee Doodle Road.
Plans include a one-story, 16,308-square-foot building that includes 10 classrooms, two indoor playrooms/gyms and two outdoor playgrounds.
It would be licensed for 190 children for ages six weeks to six years.
Foundation Hill Montessori and Childcare also has locations in Andover and Plymouth, but this would be its biggest center, said Murlidhar Nagwani with Foundation Hill.
“We’ve have been doing child care for about 18 years,” Nagwani said. “They are quite successful. We have happy parents. We stay full all the time.”
He said they’ve been looking for a new location for a while.
“This site is perfect for what we’re looking for,” Nagwani said.
He said the market research shows there’s a need in Eagan.
The empty lot is east of the Residence Inn by Marriott Minneapolis St. Paul/Eagan and south of The Quarry at Central Park and southeast of Applewood Pointe of Eagan.
The lot has sat empty for several years as Central Commons grew around it.
In 2017, a two-lot subdivision was approved to include both the Aldi store to the south and a medical building to the north, but the medical building was never constructed at the location.
In 2019, developers submitted a proposal for an indoor self-storage facility, but it was withdrawn.
City Council members indicated a self storage facility was inconsistent with the city’s plans for the Central Commons Special Area.
At the time developers cited their struggles with developing the lot because it’s not along the frontage road.
A child care wouldn’t need the high visibility or direct access from Yankee Doodle Road when compared to other retail uses.
The Central Commons Special Area is designed to be an active, mixed use walkable destination.
Commission members felt like a child care was a good use of the property.
“I like that there’s intergenerational opportunities between them and the senior residences there,” Commission Member Carol Whisnant said.
The Eagan City Council is scheduled to consider approving the proposal in March.
Red Pine development
A much discussed, long vacant lot in southeastern Eagan is one step closer to seeing some development.
The Planning Commission also approved a development with 56 townhomes on 9.7 acres south of Red Pine Lane and east of Highway 3.
The site has been home to a “For Sale” sign for years.
About 15 years ago, the site was approved for a grocery store along with mixed office/retail. Grading had started, but the site was never built.
The city considered other zoning options, but the only type of development the market attracted was residential.
Commission Member Jane Vanderpoel noted that the city has seen several proposals for this site, but none of them have been completed.
“I think we can confidently give up on the idea that neighborhood business won’t work,” Vanderpoel said. “Townhouses seems to be something that we need in this community.”
Vanderpoel said she wanted to ensure that future residents are aware that noise will be coming from the railroad, highway and the gun club.
Over the years, Eagan City Council member weren’t sold on the idea of constructing homes on a lot next to the West End Gun Club to the south, which inspired a noise study about two years ago.
Blueprints on the current townhome development show a 9-foot berm along with a 6-foot noise wall separating the development from the West End Gun Club.
Patrick Hiller, project consultant, said they’ve put quite a bit of time on the sound attenuation.
He said there’s also plans for a 6-foot wall on a 4-foot berm north of the wetlands. Every home facing the south will have some kind of sound attenuation, he said.
According to the project narrative, Pulte Homes will be the final developer. The development will only have ground level patios due to the required noise mitigation from the adjacent gun club.
The Eagan City Council will review the project at a March meeting.
