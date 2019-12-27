Event was primarily for Safety Signs employees
For the past two decades, the south suburbs of the Twin Cities have delivered political pendulum swings on Election Day.
What was once a reliably Republican territory, the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area elected more Democrats than ever in the 2018 midterm election.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence hope that their presence in Burnsville and Lakeville in the past year will reverse that trend in 2020.
Six months after Trump hosted a business roundtable at Burnsville’s Nuss Truck and Equipment, Pence paid a visit to Lakeville’s Safety Signs to tout support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (formerly the North America Free Trade Agreement), which was approved by Congress in December, and highlight the local business owned by Jay and Sue Blanchard.
The vice president’s visit Oct. 10 detoured the duties of some of Safety Signs’ employees in the midst of the busy construction season.
The Blanchards had only two full days to prepare for Pence and wife Karen as they worked extensively with the vice president’s staff and Secret Service.
“We didn’t have any idea what to expect,” Sue Blanchard said.
The Blanchards were told Safety Signs was chosen as a site for the visit because the business embodies the American Dream.
The business was started in 1993 on its current site off Kenrick Avenue with one employee using an office in the back of a semitrailer.
Over the years, the business that provides roadway signs, barriers and other equipment for construction zones, has experienced steady growth as construction work has increased and safety has grown to a paramount level in work zones.
“We were obviously really excited,” Sue Blanchard said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity.”
“He was very gracious with the employees,” Jay Blanchard said of Pence. “He realized what a big deal it is for us to have even 20 seconds of fame. That was really cool.”
Impact
What impact the White House visit will have on local politics will be determined after Election Day 2020.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, is seeking a second term. The only announced candidate seeking the GOP nomination to run in the 2nd District is Rick Olson, of Prior Lake, a former one-term Republican representative from Michigan.
Olson made news on Dec. 16 when he announced that he supported impeaching President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Craig voted with all but two Democrats in approving two articles of impeachment on Dec. 18, sending them to the Senate where a trial is expected be held in 2020.
In Lakeville, Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, is seeking re-election, while a GOP candidate has not emerged.
State Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, is running against DFLer Erin Preese, an elementary school teacher in Lakeville, in District 58A.
Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, will be seeking re-election in District 57A, which includes a portion of northern Lakeville. Longtime Apple Valley resident Megan Olson is seeking the Republican nomination.
Another sliver of Lakeville is in District 56B where Dr. Alice Mann, DFL-Lakeville, won’t be seeking a second term, as longtime flight attendant and union leader Kaela Berg has announced she will be seeking the DFL nomination.
No Republican candidates have emerged in 56B.
In the Senate districts that have a portion of Lakeville in them, Sen. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, is seeking re-election. Two DFL candidates – Lindsey Port and Robert Timmerman – are seeking the party’s nomination.
Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, is also seeking re-election, and a Republican candidate has not declared yet.
