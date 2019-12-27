City of Lakeville adds $235 million in taxable market value
The sounds of progress were seen and heard in the city of Lakeville in 2019.
As the calendar prepares to flip to a new decade, the city is putting the past 10 years in the books, in some cases the record books, as it has been a leader of the economic recovery since the Great Recession.
Over the past decade, new construction has added $1.3 billion to the taxable market value in Lakeville, of which $899 million, or 69 percent, has occurred in the past five years, the city said.
In the past year, new taxable value has added $235 million to the city, which will generate $917,000 in property taxes in 2020.
Most of that has been fueled by the housing industry.
There were 2,251 single-family home lots under construction as of October 2019, and nearly 1,000 single family lots were available, along with more than 1,000 townhome units either in the approval or in the available stages.
The city received $1.19 million in building permit revenue in 2019, which was below its estimate and below the $1.68 million building permits generated in 2018.
Lakeville is expecting more of the same in 2020, as building permit revenue is budgeted at $1.2 million.
The largest housing developments in progress as of October 2019 were Avonlea (526 units), Spirit of Brandtjen Farm (433) Berres Ridge (235), Summerlyn (148) and Legacy (145). All of those are east of Dodd Boulevard and north of County Road 50.
Commercial development continued to chug along in Lakeville with some major projects getting underway or being completed during the year.
Among those that started this year, the largest one in terms of added valuation to the city is the $21 million, 160-unit Edison at Spirit apartment building. It is located on the north end of the Spirit of Brandtjen development that includes mostly single-family homes.
The market-rate apartment building will be located along 160th Street across from Cobblestone Lake in Apple Valley.
The next three Lakeville developments that commenced in 2019 were the Park Nicollet Clinic, a U-Haul storage facility and a new site for QA1, which is currently located in Airlake Industrial Park.
Park Nicollet plans to build a 28,420-square-foot site at 18484 Kachina Court.
The U-Haul storage facility will include three stories and 131,307 square feet.
QA1, a company that manufactures high-performance vehicle parts, broke ground on a new $6 million, 100,000-square-foot facility on 8 acres in the Interstate South Logistics Park southwest of County Road 70 and Dodd Boulevard.
The new site would replace the current 83,000-square-foot facility that includes two separate buildings in Airlake Industrial Park.
This year the city welcomed the completion of several commercial projects that were started in 2018.
Among the highest in adding valuation to the city were the four-story, 117-room Hampton Inn & Suites, the 130,000-square-foot Schneiderman’s Distribution Center, the Compeer Financial building and the 62,000-square-foot Lee Lake Storage facility.
All total, those four brought $21 million in new valuation.
Also opening this year were a new Wings Financial Credit Union building and a new Aldi grocery store.
All the new growth is creating new demand for services in the coming year.
The proposed 2020 budget includes two new police patrol officers, a full-time street maintenance position, a GIS technician, salary and benefit adjustments throughout the organization, and storage and maintenance costs related to police body-worn cameras and in-car video.
Work was completed in 2019 to put a two-lane roundabout at County Road 50 and Holyoke with additional work completed on CR 50 to Cedar Avenue where traffic signals have been installed.
Another roundabout was completed at Dodd and Flagstaff.
In 2020, the largest road project will be the expansion of County Road 70 through Airlake Industrial Park to a four-lane divided highway from Cedar Avenue to the west where it will match up with a similar design at Interstate 35.
The Lakeville City Council also approved an orderly annexation agreement at its Oct. 21 meeting for 165 acres of Airlake Airport in Eureka Township.
The move will clear the way for further hangar development at the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s reliever airport by bringing water and sewer service to the entire site.
This is the second annexation of Airlake and Eureka property into the city of Lakeville. The first annexation was for 118 acres in 2018 in the northwest portion of the site.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.