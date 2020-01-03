Levy, bond approved in 2019; new schools on the horizon
With the sights and sounds of new housing starts in the city of Lakeville and beyond, the Lakeville Area School District has been tracking the development, as it feeds more students into the 11,473-pupil system.
District 194 took steps to address its current and future growth in 2019 with the passage of a 10-year, $4.27 million annual operating levy and a $42.9 million bond on Tuesday, Nov. 5; completing one and approving another elementary school addition; and starting discussions about funding for new school buildings in the next five years.
Two ‘yes’ votes
District 194 students will have more learning opportunities in buildings with more safety and security measures, improved technology and new athletic spaces after voters gave 61.1 to 38.8 percent approval for an operating levy (5,754-3,657) Nov. 5, while the bond referendum passed 56.4 to 43.6 percent (5,304-4,101).
“We are tremendously grateful to our community for their incredible support,” said Superintendent Michael Baumann in a statement after Election Day. “This funding will help us ensure the success and safety of every student, and shows our residents value public education across this community.”
The operating levy will add 25 teachers at the district’s three middle schools to expand course offerings, including Spanish and French and those related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
District officials have said the district had neglected middle school staffing in the past several years, as the district has dealt with student population increases in the elementary level and tried to keep class sizes lower in the high schools.
Assistant Superintendent Emily McDonald said this year the district had to add eight elementary school teachers based on the student population demand. She said such an increase was unheard of in recent years.
The levy will also provide four elementary school counselors, a school resource officer and a districtwide school psychologist.
Safety and security changes will include increased staffing, door sensors, automatic lockdown technology, creating classroom safe zones and installing detectors to indicate the presence of vaping, especially in bathrooms.
The funds from the referendum will allow the district to bolster its cybersecurity, help it recover from a natural disaster and create redundancy in its network to prevent outages.
Athletic spaces include a gym, pool and outdoor turf at Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools that will provide for physical education, sports practices and games, and community use for a variety of activities.
Of the bond amount, $20.6 million was slated to go toward safety and IT system upgrades, while $22.1 million was earmarked for the pool, gymnasium and turf fields at the high schools.
The district held four hourlong information sessions regarding the levy and bond prior to Election Day.
The district said prior to the levy approval that data trends indicate that the district will face budget shortfalls in years ahead as basic education revenue and state aid have not kept up with inflation.
The last time District 194 approved an operating levy was in 2017 when it renewed an existing levy from 2007 – one year before the Great Recession in 2008 when the district cut $10 million from its budget.
Facilities future
District 194 opened a 10-classroom addition at Cherry View Elementary School in October and approved funding in November for another 10-classroom addition at Lake Marion Elementary School that is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The strategy to use lease levy funding for building additions as a way to address growing enrollment was accompanied by three Lakeville Area School Board work sessions in November and December to chart out a five-plus-year vision that includes deciding on the funding and timing for new facilities.
District 194 projects elementary enrollment will increase from 4,881 to 5,850 by 2025.
Administration has laid out four options for a facilities plan over the next five years that call for different combinations and timing for two new elementary schools, elementary school additions, boundary adjustments and a middle school or middle school additions.
Discussions have also centered on a new alternative learning center and new building space for early childhood and facilities maintenance.
The board has been split on its interest in proposing a May 2020 bond vote.
Some board members have said a new 650-student elementary school is needed as soon as possible and a bond is the most cost effective way to accomplish that. Other board members said they are hesitant to put a bond referendum vote in May 2020 on the heels of the successful November 2019 levy and bond.
The board will have to make a final decision on if it wants to seek a May 2020 vote soon, since Baumann said there is a mid-January state deadline for submitting the proposal for “review and comment” by the Department of Education.
Dome question
For the past several years, the city of Lakeville and the Lakeville Area School District have kicked around the idea of a turf field covered by a dome.
The city of Lakeville was considering items for a park bond referendum at the beginning of the year with dome funding included, but as conversations continued, it was determined that District 194 might be the best partner for an idea that emerged from a private investment company.
Dome Partners LLC, a group of investors, proposed in March to fund construction of and operate a $3.5 million to $4 million turf field and sports dome at Lakeville North High School that both high schools would be able to use equally for free for weekday practices, but the idea was met with opposition by parents of students in the Lakeville South attendance area.
It was the eventual view of the School Board that any dome or turf improvements would be equal at both high schools.
Consideration of the Lakeville North dome proposal was shelved after the School Board determined that it had higher priorities with a fall operating levy.
As possible operating levy items focused on middle school staffing, security and technology, administration proposed a companion bond issue that would fund building updates and hardware for safety, security and technology.
Board members raised that additional capital levy items could be added for long-sought projects of additional pool and gym space, as public support for such efforts was deemed to be high. The board also circled back to athletic field space and added two dome-ready turf fields to the bond.
It is expected that further discussion will take place in 2020 with regard to how to fund and operate any future dome additions to the fields.
New main office
The Lakeville Area School District’s main office moved from its longtime location on 210th Street near downtown to Juniper Commons, 17630 Juniper Path, on May 1.
The new space includes LinK12 Lakeville instructional space, a family center for centralized enrollment, multiple conference rooms and open work spaces for districtwide use, as well as administrative work spaces.
A lease agreement for the new space was approved by the School Board in November 2018.
In January 2018, following mold and water infiltration issues at the district office, administrative staff were relocated from the lower level of the building and had been operating in leased space at 17685 Juniper Path and within classrooms and offices at Lakeville North High School.
The old district office and some adjacent land were marketed for sale.
New principals
Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools welcomed new principals in 2019.
Shaun Murphy, the former dean of students at Lakeville South, began his term as principal at the start of the school year. Murphy was hired on Aug. 20 following the retirement of John Braun, who held the position for five years.
Murphy, a native of Northfield, earned a bachelor’s degree in special education and psychology at St. Olaf College and a masters in special education at St. Thomas. Murphy lives in Castle Rock with his wife and three kids.
“I’m entering my 17th year in the district. I have worked in both high schools and go back to when there was just one high school,” Murphy said. “I worked hard to give back as much as I can to the Lakeville community. To now become a principal – it’s been a life-long dream and a proud moment.”
First-year Lakeville North principal Kim Budde said she is enjoying what she considers to be a homecoming, returning to the school where she spent one year as a student dean before spending the past 13 years as assistant principal at Rosemount High School.
Budde, a native of Cold Spring, Minnesota, began her career as a music teacher after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She went on to earn a Masters of Arts Degree in Education from Saint Mary’s University and a Specialist Degree in Education Leadership from the University of St. Thomas.
She replaced Marne Berkvam, who retired after 13 years in the position. Budde lives in Lakeville with her husband, Paul, a music professor at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and their four sons.
“I believe I am on a life’s journey, and I have been called to come home,” she said. “I have just enough of a history here where I feel I know some of the people, I know some of the systems, I know the community. I went away, I was a good student — I did the work I needed to do so I could come home — with new ideas, new thoughts, the ability to ask questions in a different way because I have stepped out of the system and come back. It feels good; it feels like I’m supposed to be here now.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
