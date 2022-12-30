More homes, businesses located in Lakeville in 2022
The city of Lakeville’s housing boom, which has been chugging along for the past several years, continued in 2022.
Lakeville was No. 1 in residential permits issued in the Twin Cities metro area at 465 through November and was fifth among cities in total units at 736, according to Housing First Minnesota.
The city said the value of building permits issued through November total more than $284 million, which is less than the $289 million in 2021. Of that total, single-family, townhome and apartment units accounted for $165.6 million.
New commercial and additions far outpaced 2021’s totals with $75.6 million in value added in 2022, compared to last year’s $23.1 million, according to the city.
The approved commercial activity has been scattered throughout the city and includes the development of a grocery, banks, health care related businesses, restaurants, and assisted living sites.
More development is on the way, and the pace of residential development was a topic of interest in the recent election.
During the campaign, candidates answered questions about that and other issues. City Council incumbents won reelection and Council Member Luke Hellier won the mayor’s spot, as he ran unopposed.
Hellier will take the gavel from Mayor Doug Anderson after the first of the year. Anderson has served in the role for the past six years. Anderson decided to not seek another term. He served on the City Council for four years before being elected mayor in 2016.
“What an honor it has been to serve as mayor,” he said at the time. “It is such a privilege to be the leadership steward of our city’s values and vision. And on a personal level, it has been very meaningful to carry forward my in-laws’ – Jerry and Martha Erickson – legacy impact on our city.”
Hellier said after the election he was thankful for the voters’ support.
“I’ve got about a half a dozen big ideas that I’d like to focus on in 2023, but first the council will need to appoint my replacement for the remainder of my two-year term,” he said. “Once the council is back to full strength, our plan is to have intensive planning sessions to gather input from all five members, community members, and business leaders to build a strategic vision that we have jointly collaborated on.”
Council members Joshua Lee and Michelle Volk were reelected to new four-year terms.
Volk earned 15,727 votes, or 33.19%, and Lee had 13,059 votes, or 27.56%.
Richard Henderson, who has previously run for council, finished 782 votes behind Lee, tallying 12,277 and 25.91%. Abdi Abdulle received 3,613 votes, or 7.63%, and Hesham (Sham) Shaaban Abdel-Khalek, who has previously run for mayor, had 2,536 votes, or 5.35%.
After Hellier moves over the mayor’s chair, it will leave a vacancy on the council.
During its last work session of 2022, council members John Bermel, Hellier, Lee and Volk advanced three candidates to be interviewed in January for the opening.
Of the 10 candidates who applied, the council selected Pat Kaluza, Jenna Majorowicz and Dan Wolter. More about the candidates is in a story in today’s edition.
Transitions
While there will be a change in the city’s top elected official after the first of the year, three department heads retired from their positions in 2022.
Jeff Long, Dave Olson and Char Friedges joined the ranks of the retired from public service in the past year.
During Long’s eight years as chief of police, he shaped a department that went from 54 to 64 sworn officers. Due to retirements, he had a hand in hiring 34 officers and three civilian positions.
Not only are more than half of the officers Long hires, but the department has been transformed in other areas, including the implementation of body worn cameras, the integration of mental health and social work professionals on the team, and a more proactive approach to policing.
New Police Chief Brad Paulson was installed in June and will be responsible for carrying such initiatives forward, but Long said Paulson will do things differently from him.
“Brad is so well liked in the agency and the community,” Long said. “He has raised his kids here, coached baseball. He was a detective, a sergeant, a lieutenant and been a commander. Every job he has had, he has made it better. He’s so smart, compassionate, and he’s respected by the community and the officers.”
Paulson, a former commander of operations for the department, has more than 22 years of experience.
He started his career as a Minnesota Corrections officer in 1999. He was hired as a Lakeville patrol officer in 2002 and rose through the ranks, and was named commander of operations in July 2021. He currently oversees 64 sworn officers and 14 non-sworn staff.
“I’ve made it a focus to get out in the community as much as I can to introduce myself to those who don’t know me and to gain a sense of some of the questions and comments our community has as it relates to public safety in Lakeville. I see myself as a conduit of information flow, sharing many of the things we’re working on internally with the community and bringing back input from the community to shape our vision to meet their needs.”
Dave Olson
Olson retired June 6 after serving as director of community and economic development for 20 years.
He helped shape the city that it is today with a population that has grown over that time from 43,428 to 72,135, according to Census reports.
He guided the city through lean years during The Great Recession after the 2008 real estate market collapsed and led to a near halt in commercial and industrial development.
Through steadfast planning and optimism, development returned around 2014, and business has been booming in Lakeville ever since.
Among the achievements have been the revitalization of downtown Lakeville with more shops and restaurants, major developments in the Airlake Industrial Park, and commercial hubs along Interstate 35 and Cedar Avenue among others.
Olson saw the number of jobs in Lakeville increase from 10,966 in 2000 to 19,170 by 2021. The average wage of jobs in Lakeville grew from $32,609 to $52,795 over that time as well, as the city focus on attracting businesses with head of household jobs.
For his efforts in guiding businesses large and small through the development process in the COVID-19 pandemic, Olson was named Economic Developer of the Year by the Economic Development Association of Minnesota in 2021.
The award recognizes a true leader in the industry, exemplifying excellence and utilizing best practices, collaborative thinking, creativity and a spirit of innovation.
Olson was replaced by Tina Goodroad, a 24-year veteran and recent city administrator and development director of Dayton.
She has experience in urban development, city planning and zoning, comprehensive planning development, budget and long-term capital improvement planning, as well as economic development planning and administration of land use development.
Char Friedges
Friedges served for 33 years as city clerk and work 43 years for the city.
She has kept the records for a conservative estimate of 750 city meetings, overseen more than 30 elections, worked with four different city administrators, and sworn in eight mayors.
In April, Friedges did one last swearing-in ceremony – that for her replacement Ann Orlofsky.
She read the oath of the office of the city clerk, the same one she took in 1989, and used her notary stamp one last time.
“If there is any notary stamp that should be bronzed or put in the hall of fame, it’s that one,” City Administrator Justin Miller said.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the community,” Friedges said. “I have a lot of fond, fun memories. It has been a pleasure working with an amazing staff. Many of my co-workers are lifelong friends.”
Orlofsky previously worked for the cities of Prior Lake and Excelsior in the same roles, after serving as a management analyst for the city of Buffalo.
With 19 years of experience in city government, Orlofsky is a member of the International Municipal Clerks Association and a member of Minnesota’s Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association.
Renee Brekken
Though not a department head, Renee Brekken worked in the very visible position as coordinator of Lakeville Active Adults at the Heritage Center.
She retired in September after six years in the position.
She said to the members upon her transition: “Watching you embrace your retirement has inspired me to put in my notice.”
She said it won’t be so much as a good-bye. More like a “see ya later,” as she plans to be back as a participant in Active Adults activities.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Heritage Center – especially getting to know you creative, passionate, energetic, caring people. I hope I have made some positive impact during my time here. You have certainly left a long lasting, positive impression on me,” she said.
Brekken was replaced by Bridget Samson, formerly the director of the Apple Valley Senior and Event Center.
Budget decisions
A hot housing market, historic inflation, rapid growth, the voter-approved park bond referendum, and more have led to dynamic push and pull on the 2023 city of Lakeville budget.
The City Council approved a levy increase of 11.75% that is projected to lead to a $110 increase to the city portion of property taxes on the median valued Lakeville residential property of $428,600.
The levy increase of $4.18 million is being offset by the city’s tax rate dropping to its lowest level (29.841%) since 2009.
To soften the levy increase, the city will draw down its fund balance reserve by about $2 million.
The council agreed to put into the 2023 budget seven new full-time positions that would start at various target hire dates in 2023.
Those positions include four new police officers, a police crime analyst, fire inspector, and a parks maintenance worker.
Antlers Park eatery
In September, the City Council approved a five-year agreement with Lakeville Brewing Company to operate a food and beverage concession stand at Antlers Park by a 3-2 vote.
Council members Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee voted against the proposal citing concerns about the concept for the first-of-its kind operation in a Lakeville park, authority over other food truck operations, and parking.
The Lakeville Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Advisory Commission and residents who live near the park have raised concerns in the past several months about losing a park shelter location, along with being opposed to alcohol sales, the private-public partnership, the parking plan, and a lack of public input.
The agreement, which covers operating seasons from 2024 to 2028, describes the city and LBC’s responsibilities for construction and operation costs, revenue sharing, hours of operation, type of liquor sales, and a host of maintenance issues.
The original concept of a full-service restaurant that was explored by the council since January has been scaled back from a 1,400-square-foot building to the use of two 40-foot shipping containers that would be customized for the operation and placed on a concrete pad.
Legislative seats
Election night in Dakota County held few surprises in the state House and Senate races.
Incumbents won in 11 races, and three open seats held true to past voting form with two Republicans and one DFLer winning in areas currently represented by those parties.
The closest race was in the new boundaries of House District 57B with 11 northeast Lakeville precincts. Republican Jeff Witte won by 3.33% or 1,676 votes over DFLer Erin Preese, who had campaigned previously in the old House District 58A.
Witte, a retired police sergeant, received 10,466 votes and won eight precincts, while Preese, a teacher in the Lakeville Area School District, had 9,790 votes and won precincts 13, 15 and 18 in the eastern part of the district.
“From the beginning, my campaign was about service,” Witte said in a email to the newspaper. “It was about taking a lifetime of service as a police officer and turning it into service for the people of Lakeville.”
Witte has served on the Lakeville Planning Commission for six years, the past two years as chair. He also served as the president of Minnesota Thunder Academy, a youth soccer club.
Incumbent state Sen. Zach Duckworth and Rep. Jon Koznick, both Lakeville Republicans, were reelected.
Duckworth earned 58.61%, or 24,258 votes, in the new Senate District 57 to DFL candidate Jackie Craig’s 17,106, or 41.33%. Craig had sought election to the Lakeville Area School Board in 2014.
Koznick won by a greater margin in House District 57A, receiving 13,039 votes, or 62.53%, to DFL and first-time candidate Greg Henningsen’s 7,792, or 37.36%.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
