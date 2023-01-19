Kathy Lewis found rewards even in difficult times
For the 30 years that Kathy Lewis served on the Lakeville Area School Board, the district experienced its share of ups and downs.
The district saw rapid expansion in the early years when she was first elected in 1990.
Every two years the district added a new elementary school in the 1990s and experienced support of bond referenda for building projects in those years.
During the rapid expansion, the district struggled to pass new operating levies before a breakthrough in 2003.
After that, the district went another 10 years before a new operating levy would be approved, while two levy renewals were approved in 2007 and 2010.
The lack of a new levy led to budget cuts in those years, and District 194 is revisiting the need to adjust its budget for the 2023-24 budget, as there is a projected $7 million deficit.
Lewis, who served on the board from 1990 to 2012 and was elected to serve her second stint on the board in 2015, said in an interview after her last meeting in Decemeber 2022 she learned during her time on the board about what the district can and can’t do when levy losses lead to cuts.
She said the cuts ripple through the entire district, such as those to the team system in the middle school and many staff positions that were eliminated or bumped other positions from 2007-2010.
“Many voters don’t realize the effect of what is lost, what does not move forward,” Lewis said. “If the district doesn’t have enough resources, it cannot provide the needed education, services, programs, and facilities. I know the district cannot provide each child everything she or he needs; however, we must do what we can as effectively as possible. Some individuals want to cut or reduce district revenue to only promote cutting the budget, but give little thought to the true effects and true cost.”
She said while most of what was cut leading up to 2010 has been restored, nearly a decade worth of students lost the benefit of team programming support.
“My personal belief is to be judicious and cautious in allocation of public funding and requesting public support for levies and referendums,” Lewis said.
She desribed the district as an economic engine of the communities and should not be run on a shoestring budget.
Lewis said she was motivated to serve because she believes education is “the most cost effective and productive way for individuals to be prepared to participate as adults in our democratic society, and for communities to advance economically; by providing our children with educational and co-curricular opportunities to develop their gifts and talents.
“It builds community, growth and business,” she said. “It is critical to educate our children for their future careers, as well as for our best interests too; however, not necessarily biased on how we were educated.”
Preparing students for future careers has been a focus of district and community programs in recent years, as exemplified by the Lakeville Works effort of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce, area businesses, and the district.
Lakeville Works provides job shadowing, internships, and part-time jobs for high school students, as it introduces them to potential careers in Lakeville.
When asked about the long-range nature of planning, she said it’s important for a board member to have a mindset that the “board works and acts as one voice, as a team, focused on the whole district and including all children, following the strategic plan and is nonpartisan.
“Without that focus, the board will have difficulty accomplishing its goals, even the simplest ones,” she said.
She said all sides of an issue needs to be considered, especially when taxing residents, as she understands the perspective of those living on fixed incomes since she has since retired from a career in nursing.
“The most difficult realization is to act in the best interest of the district and students when it may conflict with your personal position as influenced by your values, experience, opinion, or your family and friends,” she said.
The board member’s role is governance, not management, she said, and board members need to educate themselves to learn the history of how and why the district works.
“To change or cut a program, or advocate for a new program, not knowing the collateral effects can be devastating to the children, their education and waste scarce district resources,” she said.
She said she will continue to advocate for student programming support and opportunities, foreign languages in elementary schools, a career and tech center, and facilities in the southern parts of the district.
“I am going to miss the interactions I had with students, community members, the great effort and work of the administration, and all of the staff, my fellow board members and advocating for families and children,” she said. “Being a board member is unlike any other governmental role and I am grateful I have been able to serve the district.”
With the time available to her, she said she will be able to attend grandchildren’s games and participate in other activities. She said she is on her third wave of grandchildren in District 194 schools, which was preceeded by her own five children graduating from the district.
“I will continue to follow and support the district as my family and I have a lot at stake in its success,” she said.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
