The Lakeville Police Department is investigating the death of woman who was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday in a parking lot near the intersection of 203rd Street and Icefall Trail.
The identity of the female is not known, according to a release from police this morning.
Police went to the scene at approximately 2:40 a.m. at the request of another agency to check the welfare of a female.
The investigation is in the very early stages, Lakeville police said, and there is no known threat to community safety. The Minnesota BCA Crime Scene Unit has been notified and are assisting in the investigation.
An adult male is being held in conjunction with the case, Lakeville police said.
Updates will be posted to the police department’s Facebook and Twitter feeds when information is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.