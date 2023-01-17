Finance Committee member, task force chair selected
The Lakeville City Council appointed Dan Wolter on Tuesday to a vacated seat that was created when former Council Member Luke Hellier was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 3.
Wolter’s appointment was approved 3-1 with Council Member Joshua Lee expressing support for another finalist, Jenna Majorowicz.
Wolter is a current member of the Lakeville Finance Committee and served as chair of Lakeville’s Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force, which met and produced a report for the city in 2022 focusing on diversity and inclusion.
Council Member John Bermel initially supported Majorowicz, a current Lakeville Planning Commission member, during the council’s Jan. 9 work session discussion of the three finalists, which also included Planning Commission Member Pat Kaluza.
Bermel said they were all strong finalists, and his choice between Majorowicz and Wolter was very close. He said he could support Wolter due to his skill set having served on the Metropolitan Council, in state government and with the Lakeville Task Force.
Wolter is government relations director for Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee and is a member of the Minnesota Zoo Board.
He served as a senior advisor for Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, August 2019 to November 2020; director of communications for Republican Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, December 2002 to October 2004, and was a member of the Metropolitan Council from March 2005-11.
Council Member Michelle Volk said during the work session that Wolter was a well-rounded candidate and appreciated his response to a question about diversity during the interview.
Hellier said other strengths for Wolter were his service on a nonprofit board, the AIDS Project, and his perspective about the reputation of Lakeville having lived in Eagan and Burnsville previously.
Lee said he supported Majorowicz due to her past service on the Burnsville Planning Commission and her ability to represent a new and younger families.
He also noted her strengths of integrity, respect, passion for pedestrian safety, and communication strategies.
Lee said Majorowicz would be able to come to the council in neutral way and doesn’t have political ties.
Prior to Tuesday night’s vote, Lee encouraged the council to consider standardizing the process of filling a vacant council seat in order to remove any perceived bias.
Several supporters of Richard Henderson, who placed third in the November 2022 election, said Henderson should have been appointed to the seat due to his strong finish.
They voiced their opposition to the process that did not include Henderson,
a business magazine publisher and a retired Navy senior military officer, among the finalists who were interviewed.
Henderson finished with 12,277 votes, which was 782 fewer than Lee received in second place.
Henderson supporters said the council declining to interview him was ignoring the will of the voters.
He earned 25.91% of the vote. Lee had 27.46% and Volk had 33.19% to be reelected to two, four-year terms available in the election.
