Volunteers are still needed for this year’s Pan-O-Prog celebration.
Most shifts are two or three hours and volunteers receive a free T-shirt, Pan-O-Prog button and catered appreciation picnic lunch on Sunday, July 11.
“Pan-O-Prog would not be successful each year without the support of our community volunteers,” organizers said.
The biggest needs as of June 24 were for the Pan-O-Prog Grand Parade marshals, Cruise Night lineup and take down, selling buttons and various parade preparation slots.
They are still looking for 15 adults to be this year’s grand parade marshals on July 10. The responsibilities include keeping units on pace and ensuring the safety of spectators by making sure they are staying out of street and reminding units to not throw anything into the crowd. Volunteers must be comfortable enforcing rules with parade units and spectators. Adults are also needed to assist in monitoring and opening a barricade and assisting with unit line-up prior to the start of the parade.
As an added benefit, parade volunteers are invited to the free parade preparation breakfast the morning of the parade.
Five people were still needed to help with lineup and break down for the Cruise Night 5-8 p.m. July 9.
Three people were needed to help with the Grand Parade lineup 1:30-5:30 p.m. July 10.
To see the full list of activities and times at Sign Up Genius, go to panoprog.org and click on volunteer information.
Questions can be directed to Krista Jech, volunteer coordinator, at krista@lakevillechambercvb.org or 612-269-6068.
