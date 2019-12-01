Winners in the city of Lakeville’s Halloween coloring contest that was held in conjunction with the Haunted Forest were Josie Bintner, Maria Aguilar and McKinley Peterson. For their efforts, they won visits to the fire and police departments to meet some of the staff and explore some of the equipment. The contest had three age categories. It also included the answer to a question, “If I were a mayor for a day, I would …”
