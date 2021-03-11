Board opts not to appoint
The Lakeville Area School Board on Wednesday declined undertaking an application and appointment process for a vacant seat on the board and agreed to opt for filling the seat by election in November.
The board met in a 4 p.m. work session that lasted about five minutes to discuss the vacancy created after former Board Member Zach Duckworth was elected to the Minnesota Senate in the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
By law, the board could have appointed an interim board member to the vacant seat. It also could have chosen to fill the seat by an election this spring rather than wait for the required election in November.
State law requires the vacated seat to be filled in the November general election following the date the position was vacated, regardless of an appointment being made prior to that.
Board Chair Judy Keliher said she preferred to not appoint and instead have an election in November since the board has been dealing with a variety of issues.
“We have been dealing with COVID and the bond referendum, equity planning, (Board Member) Kathy (Lewis) has been working on the 917 superintendent placement and just getting kids back into the full in-person learning,” she said.
Board Member Lynn Gorski said it would be good to let the voters decide who they want to serve them. Other members Lewis, David Anderson and Terry Lind agreed.
Keliher said the board would give the direction to administration to start making plans for a Nov. 2 election. No official vote was taken to set the election since the meeting was a work session. Official actions related to the election would be considered at a future regular board meeting.
District residents interested in joining the School Board will be invited to submit an affidavit of candidacy late-summer, according to the district. More information about filing will be shared by the district in late June or July, the district said on Thursday.
The School Board has set an election for May 11, when District 194 voters will decide if they want to grant the authority to the district to issue bonds that would fund land and construction costs for a ninth elementary school in the district.
The School Board was presented with information in December 2020 from administration about the timing of an election and its cost. In 2021, election expenses will likely fall to the district, as there are no other government entities slated to hold an election in the calendar year.
The cost for the district to hold an election is $65,000, according to an estimate provided by Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren at the time.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
