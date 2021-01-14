Bar and restaurant remained closed to indoor service Jan. 6-10 after ruling
Alibi Drinkery, the Lakeville bar and restaurant that has opened in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s statewide ban on indoor food and drink service, was found in contempt Jan. 5 in Dakota County District Court for willfully violating a Dec. 31 temporary injunction that required it to close for indoor dining through Jan. 10.
The court ordered Alibi to pay a fine of $3,000 per day each day after the ruling on Jan. 5 if it were to open for indoor dining in violation of the executive orders and temporary injunction. This amount was in excess of the $250 maximum guideline for such fines, as the state decided that $3,000 would most likely generate compliance on behalf of Alibi, which complied with the order Jan. 6 to 10.
Alibi Drinkery co-owner Lisa Zarza said in a Facebook video this week that she wanted to open on Friday, but was talked out of it.
“It was hard for me to stand down after fighting the fight for many weeks now,” Zarza said.
She said she hoped the actions it has taken along with other restaurants across the state influenced the decision by Walz last week to loosen restrictions on indoor service.
The court’s ruling came on the day Walz announced that restaurants could be open for 50% capacity for indoor food and drink service on Jan. 11.
Zarza said she hoped the change would be able to help save businesses.
In its Jan. 5 ruling, the court found that there was preponderance of evidence that the bar intentionally and purposefully disobeyed and violated the court’s order, according to a release from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, which filed on Dec. 17 a lawsuit against Alibi after it opened for indoor food and drink service Dec. 16 along with several other businesses as part of the Reopen Minnesota Coalition effort. On Dec. 16, Alibi was packed with patrons, many of them unmasked and not following social distancing, actions that are proven to increase the spread of COVID-19.
“I am grateful that the court recognized the severity of the pandemic and the harm that Alibi’s flagrant violation of the law is causing Minnesotans,” Ellison said of Alibi, which the court found was open for indoor food and drink service to five or more patrons Jan. 1-4. “I take no joy in seeking sanctions, but I will not shirk from my responsibility to uphold the law and the governor’s executive orders in order to save Minnesotans’ lives, particularly in the face willful and repeated violations.”
Alibi Drinkery and Lionheart LCC attorney Michael Padden told WCCO news after the ruling: “My client will continue to vigorously litigate the state’s attempt to secure a permanent injunction, and we will appeal the court’s orders, orders that are the result of false, misleading data submitted by the state, data we look forward to further scrutinizing in the litigation process.”
In its action today, the court denied Alibi’s motion to rescind its temporary injunction. A trial will be set at a later date, the court said.
Alibi Drinkery co-owner Lisa Zarza posted on her Facebook page after the ruling: “This is not about a bar not being able to be opened. This is about the systematic stripping of our rights. I have been attacked for comments I have made. I apologize if people perceived what I said in a negative light. But Americans need to wake up.”
She said in the Facebook video this week that she would continue to fight in the civil and criminal courts “for everything (Walz has) done to us” and “for all that we have lost.”
Zarza said after Walz’s November order, Alibi had to lay off 45 employees.
The court said that the health and welfare of the public were at risk and were being irreparably harmed by Alibi’s behavior. The court said that Alibi “is fully aware of these restrictions and is flagrantly in violation of the orders.”
In the Jan. 5 hearing, Ellison’s office said that Alibi’s owner admitted in court that Alibi had continued to provide indoor on-premises dining through the New Year’s weekend in violation of Walz’s executive orders and in defiance of the court’s temporary injunction.
Ellison’s office stated that the court and executive orders were issued for several purposes, including preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, to protect the capacity of health care system and hospitals. The increased hospitalizations due to the virus place an extra burden on hospitals and emergency rooms such that hospitals may not be able to provide care for other, non-COVID-19 emergency health needs.
Walz banned on Nov. 18 indoor dining and drink service as COVID-19 new hospital admissions increased 80 percent in the state in the two weeks prior to the ban. The state went from about 2,400 new cases daily on average at the start of November to averaging nearly 7,000 at the time of the ban. The ban was an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, of which the state reported 7,000 outbreaks June 1 to Nov. 17, and 3,200 were reported at bars and restaurants.
New cases dropped in January to pre-spike levels, which led to Walz allowing on Jan. 11 a restart to indoor dining and drink service at 50 percent capacity.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
