Van Zyl will start July 1 under three-year deal
The Lakeville Area School Board unanimously approved on Thursday a three-year contract for Doug Van Zyl, the current superintendent of St. Joseph (Missouri) Public Schools and the board’s unanimous selection on March 15 to be the new District 194 superintendent.
The contract starts July 1, as Van Zyl will replace Superintendent Michael Baumann, who has served in the role since April 2017.
“First, let me thank the Board of Education and those involved in the interview process for allowing me this wonderful opportunity,” Van Zyl said in a District 194 release. “Lakeville Area Schools is a top-tier district and community. I am excited and humbled to have the privilege to live and work in a community that wants and expects first-class opportunities for its students and staff.
“As we begin our journey together, I want students, staff, and families to know that as the person who will be helping lead our team, the bar of expectations will remain high. We will be forward-looking and actively seeking to engage all our stakeholders in helping us meet the needs of all our students. We won’t settle for where we are but we will strive to continually improve. I am looking forward to the opportunity to meet and engage with the Lakeville Area Schools community.”
“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are excited to welcome Dr. Van Zyl to Lakeville Area Schools,” said School Board Chair Judy Keliher. “He brings with him great experience and passion for students and we look forward to partnering alongside him to support the success of each and every student in our district.”
The contract sets forth annual salary amounts of $260,000 for 2022-23, $265,000 for 2023-24, and $270,000 for 2024-25. The contract says the annual salary may be modified but not reduced.
The contract offers health, dental, life, and other insurance with employee and employer contributions set forth for each.
It also has a Health Reimbursement Arrangement, which contributes $7,000 annually to the HRA, which the superintendent wouldn’t have access to until separation of service.
Van Zyl would receive 35 paid vacation days and 15 sick days annually.
The School Board would evaluate Van Zyl’s performance following each contract year, which could include key performance indicators, goals, and surveys from staff, parents, and community members.
The contract would end June 20, 2025, at which time Van Zyl and the district would need to enter into a new contract for him to continue to serve as superintendent.
The School Board decided on March 15 to offer Van Zyl the job and enter into contract negotiations after it interviewed him and the other finalist Mike Funk, Albert Lea Schools superintendent, on March 14 and 15. Van Zyl and Funk were the board’s two finalists after the consulting search firm School Exec Connect brought forth six candidates for consideration.
Van Zyl was the board’s preferred candidate going into the finalist interviews, which included interview times with District 194 staff, teachers, and the community.
Board members said the feedback from students, staff, and the community from those interviews was very positive for Van Zyl, with some board members indicating that the feedback was one of their main reasons for selecting him.
Van Zyl, who was born and raised in Minnesota, has been superintendent of the 11,000-student St. Joseph School District in Missouri since 2018. The district is about 50 miles north of the Kansas City metro area.
Van Zyl was superintendent of schools in Fort Dodge, Iowa, for eight years and in Harrisonville, Missouri, for three years, in addition to being assistant superintendent in Harrisonville and an elementary principal in Independence, Missouri, for seven years.
Baumann announced in November 2021 his intention to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. He has worked in District 194 for eight years, the past five as superintendent.
