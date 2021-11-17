Process includes current board, new member making interview selections separately
The Lakeville Area School Board may select a preferred candidate Wednesday (Nov. 17) from a pool of 14 who met the Nov. 12 application deadline to fill a sixth seat on the board.
The process to select the candidates for interviews included the current board members meeting Tuesday for a 4 p.m. work session when they forwarded seven on to Wednesday’s interviews starting at 3 p.m. Board Member-elect Cinta Schmitz reviewed the applications separately on Wednesday morning (the first day she was eligible to take office) and included one more selection for an evening round.
The candidates included Kelly Detlefsen, Carly Anderson, Robin Richards, Lisa Backer, Kimberly Baker, Jay Escobar, Sarah Lofgren and Sarah Welcome.
Schmitz was unable to participate in Tuesday’s meeting due to a provision in state law that requires a member elected to fill a vacancy waiting seven days in order to complete required paperwork and campaign finance reports.
It was learned after the timeline was set Oct. 19 that the seven-day waiting period didn’t start on Election Day, but the day after.
“Unfortunately we thought it was going to be today,” Board Member Kathy Lewis said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The confusion over when the new board member’s term would begin was “an honest mistake,” Board Member Terry Lind said.
“We need to correct this to move on with the process,” Lind said.
Lewis proposed two options for altering the process. One was to forward all the applicants to the interview round. The other was to have Schmitz review the applicants Wednesday morning and forward her selections after the board made its Tuesday night.
Board Chair Judy Keliher left the room to call Schmitz during the meeting to ask if she would be willing to review the applicants Wednesday morning. When asked by Lind if Schmitz was OK with this, she said “yes” over speaker phone.
When the School Board reviewed the applicants, the names of those applying were redacted from the documents in an effort to have board members focus on qualifications and responses to questions. Other public bodies have also redacted names for similar application review processes, while others have not.
Board members Keliher, Lewis, Lind and Dave Anderson went around the table suggesting their top four candidates, which resulted in general agreement on three. Then the list expanded to seven after board members expressed two additional choices.
“All of the candidates were very impressive,” Lewis said.
The issue of including all board members in the process for another reason was raised at the board’s Nov. 9 regular meeting.
Anderson was unable to attend the Oct. 19 meeting when the timeline was set, and he said he will be unable to attend the Nov. 23 regular board meeting when it would make a formal appointment.
“I wasn’t asked if I could have made that date,” Anderson said. “That’s important.”
He said the board should have fixed the timeline before Tuesday’s meeting to address full participation by Schmitz and the current board.
Anderson suggested the School Board delay the formal appointment to the second week of December when he would be available.
The board discussed the possibility of emerging with preferred candidate after the end of the interviews Wednesday.
After the Nov. 2 election, Schmitz won the board’s fifth seat, which was vacated by Zach Duckworth when he was elected to the Minnesota Senate during the 2020 election.
The sixth seat was vacated by Lynn Gorski when she resigned in August after taking a new job as Farmington assistant city administrator.
If the board is able to settle upon a preferred candidate at the Nov. 23 meeting, the selected candidate would be eligible to take office after a 30-day waiting period.
Schmitz and the sixth seat member will both have terms that will expire Jan. 2, 2023.
Also on the ballot will be a seventh seat. District 194 voters approved adding a seventh seat to the board during the Nov. 2 election. It was proposed as a way to avoid tie votes, as happened several times in 2020 for the treasurer’s appointment.
The seventh-member question passed 8,147 to 3,684.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.