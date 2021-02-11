Building sector boomed, while other businesses received $1 million in aid
Even with 20-plus years of experience in municipal economic development, Dave Olson doesn’t have an explanation for some of what happened during a record-setting year in Lakeville.
In the building sector, 2020 numbers were big, as the city of Lakeville processed:
— $442.29 million in total building permit valuation.
— $188.56 million in single-family permit valuation.
— $106 million in commercial and industrial permit valuation.
The millions of dollars worth of construction happened amid a worldwide pandemic that decimated other business sectors and led to job losses and business closings.
Olson explained both sides of that coin Feb. 1 during his annual economic development report to the Lakeville City Council.
In addition to showing the building boom tallies, Lakeville’s community and economic development director highlighted that $1 million in COVID-19 relief grants were issued to local business and nonprofits hurt worst by the pandemic, 1,861 Lakeville jobs were lost from the beginning of the year to June 2020, and the local unemployment rate rose from 2.3% in 2019 to 3.2% in November 2020.
Olson said the latter two numbers will improve as the economy rebuilds with COVID-19 vaccines being administered and restrictions on indoor dining and gatherings being relaxed.
He said the city took steps to help businesses through the pandemic, including allowing for expanded outdoor dining, waiving liquor license fees and sending out weekly updates on what assistance was available and information about how to safely conduct business.
In 2020, the city administered grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 to 101 small businesses and six nonprofits. The city received many thank you messages from the business community when funds arrived.
“This is GREAT news!” wrote one business owner. “Thank you SO much. I can’t tell you how much this will help. Like everyone else it’s been rough, but we are very happy to be able to keep everyone working and keep everyone as healthy as possible.”
“Thank you so much,” said another. “We’re going to give it to our staff who are struggling so much right now and can’t afford Christmas presents for their kids! I really appreciate it … you brought tears to my eyes.”
While Olson’s department was “bridging” businesses through difficult times, it was struggling to keep up with increases in building permits.
He said it was an amazing challenge that required much coordination among the staff.
The department issued 824 residential permits – a number not seen since the building boom of 1992-93 and 196 more than in 2019 (a 31.2% increase).
The total building permit valuation exceeded last year’s total by more than $140 million. The commercial and industrial permit valuation increased by $41 million from 2019.
That latter total was given a boost when Amazon announced in October that it would be building a fulfillment center south of County Road 70 near Lakeville South High School. The 750,000-square-foot Amazon building was valued at $45 million, which is more than double the value of the next top six business permits combined.
Those next six total $19.47 million, which would make any community ecstatic. Those include buildings and additions for Sweet Harvest Foods, FedEx Freight, Superior Decks & Railings, JB Woodcraft, Children’s Lakeville Specialty Center and Southfork Townhomes.
Olson said he viewed the building and additions as a positive sign for the local economy.
As other optimistic indicators, the principals involved in two medical office projects in Lakeville cited the city’s population growth as reasons for building in the area.
Children’s Minnesota recently opened a rehab center in the former Park Nicollet space at Timbercrest. Children’s also owns an 11-acre vacant lot east of SuperTarget for a future clinic site, according to Olson.
Summit Orthopedics also plans to build in Lakeville after a realignment of 172nd Street near Interstate 35. It expects to treat its first patients in the new clinic in January 2022.
Many other businesses are moving to, building or expanding in Lakeville. That list includes Hampton Inn, The Moments, Red’s Savoy Pizza, Actin Fitt, PolyTec Surface Coatings and McNeilus.
Award winner
In recognition of work that Olson and the department did in 2020, he was selected as the Economic Development Association of Minnesota’s 2020 Economic Developer of the Year.
City Manager Justin Miller told the council about the award during the Feb. 1 meeting, noting that Olson is very deserving of it.
He said many of the developments start with a phone call to Olson, and from there Olson is able to walk business developers through the process.
“A lot of times there are bumps in the road, there’s problems and twists and turns,” Miller said. “Dave is able to handle it. We are very lucky to have him here in the city of Lakeville.”
“Economic development is a team sport. It’s not just me by any means,” Olson said, giving thanks to co-workers Planning Director Daryl Morey and Economic Development Specialist Katie Bachmayer.
He said it’s nice to be recognized, noting that it is fortunate that the city of Lakeville is located where it is and has the kind of housing and business growth it has at this time.
“That’s what makes it an attractive place for a lot of businesses,” Olson said.
