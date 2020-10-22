Speakers oppose, support District 194’s interpretation of policy
The Lakeville Area School Board heard from several speakers during its regular meeting Oct. 13 on both sides of the district’s interpretation of a policy that led to a Black Lives Matter sign ban in school buildings in September.
Eleven people shared at times personal and emotional stories related racism they experienced while students in the district and their views of the Black Lives Matter movement and organization, which the district deemed to be political in nature in banning its signs.
Those who spoke in agreement with the sign ban said that Black Lives Matter refers to itself as a political movement, while those in opposition to the ban said the display of Black Lives Matter signs provides much-needed affirmation and support to Black students.
Superintendent Michael Baumann indicated previously that Policy 535, which covers Political Campaigns and Activities, needs review, as the district’s interpretation of the policy has not changed.
Any review of the policy likely wouldn’t come until after the district continues to gather feedback and holds community listening sessions regarding race and equity. Dates and times for the listening sessions have not been set.
After about 45 minutes of public input on the issue Oct. 13, later in the meeting board members had some discussion about what they have been hearing the past month, as they approved a resolution to Recognize the Need for Racial and Social Justice in Education.
Board members agreed they need to hear more from the community, and especially students, to find a way forward from the reaction to the Black Lives Matter sign ban.
It was suggested during the discussion that the district develop its own sign that could be posted in school buildings to send the message that Black lives matter. They also voiced their support for the district’s planned listening sessions.
School Board Chairman Zach Duckworth spoke during “Board Communications” to provide a reply to those who addressed the Black Lives Matter sign ban during the board’s Sept. 22 meeting.
He said the district stands against racism and bigotry.
“Black lives do matter,” he said. “We hear you. We support you. We care about you.”
He spoke about the efforts the district is currently undertaking to address racism, including passing the Justice in Education resolution.
“Resolutions alone will not bring about the progress we desire,” he said. “It is our collective example, dialogue, understanding, common decency, willingness to be open-minded and accepting of change that, over time, will allow us to find our way forward together.”
Speakers
Two of the speakers who opposed the ban were district teachers.
Levi Kimmet, band teacher at Kenwood Trail Middle School, equated Black Lives Matter signs with the visible signs in schools of support for LGBTQ students, such as rainbow banners and flags.
He said anything can be made political, referencing that the LGBTQ movement became political when campaigns were undertaken as Minnesota voters rejected a proposed same-sex marriage ban in 2012.
Kimmet said it is important to have visual signs of support for students.
Lakeville North High School teacher Deserea Niemann asked the School Board to allow teachers to support students.
“One way a teacher can do this is to express Black Lives Matter in the classroom,” Niemann said.
She said it is not a political issue, it’s a human rights issue.
Niemann said that displaying a Black Lives Matter sign says: “We see you. We hear you. We support you and you matter and we love you. We all know that history has not told them that.”
Two district residents said their Black children did not experience racism in District 194 schools, and said the support from teachers and staff was appreciated.
Those who supported the ban said it would also prevent the display of other signs, such as those for Blue Lives Matter, the National Rifle Association and Make America Great Again.
Two District 194 graduates, now in their 20s, said they experienced racism in the schools, citing instances when they were called disparaging names, and teased for their skin color, appearance and hair.
One of the students said the pain inflicted by the “micro aggressions” she experienced in District 194 schools led to self-harm.
Speakers suggested that it was the job of Lakeville parents and the district to educate students and the community that racism in any form is not acceptable and all ages need to be informed on what isn’t acceptable and be held accountable if racism happens.
“Racism was created by us, the white folk,” said resident Kimmy Harraday, the parent of bi-racial children. “We are responsible to correct it. It’s not the responsibility of people of color impacted by our racism.”
Christine Thompson, the parent of two elementary aged children, cited that the Des Moines, Iowa, public school district proudly displayed Black Lives Matter signs.
She quoted a school board member from that district who said: “As our community and nation debates and protests over racial injustices, these are not abstract issues for our students. These are issues that have directly impacted too many of them, their family, friends and classmates. So the question isn’t: Why does Des Moines Public Schools says Black Lives Matter? The question is: Why doesn’t everybody?”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.