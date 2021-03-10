Note: This story was updated to reflect that Eastview Elementary School is projected to be closed March 10-17 and not March 10-24 as previously reported online and in the March 12 print editions.
Orchard Lake, Eastview closed due to COVID-19 spread
Three Lakeville Area School District elementary schools have been ordered to take pauses of in-person classes in the past 30 days.
District 194 has closed Christina Huddleston, Orchard Lake and Eastview elementary schools after outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in the schools and the district determined it was best to cease in-person instruction in order to contain the spread.
Christina Huddleston resumed in-person classes on Monday after a two-week pause, Orchard Lake was closed March 1-12 and Eastview will be closed March 10-17, according to administrators speaking during Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
Superintendent Michael Baumann said that people are understandably frustrated about the decisions to move to distance learning for the schools, but the district is following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health.
“We understand and I understand the challenge it is for our families,” he said. “We are trying everything we can do to not close a school. … There is nothing easy about any of these, and I don’t take it lightly whatsoever.”
“Obviously it is not something any of us want to do,” said Renee Ouillette, executive director of student services.
She said parents have been asking a lot of good questions about the decisions.
“I understand the political nature of it,” Ouillette said. “We have people who are on opposite sides of this debate about the virus.”
She said the school district is trying to follow the guidance to keep students and staff safe.
“We follow those rules,” Ouillette said. “There are a lot of people who say stop following the rules. I just don’t think that is a reasonable thing for a school district to do.”
The district says it takes into account several factors when closing a school based on COVID-19 spread and operational viability. The factors include the number of positive cases, students and staff in quarantine, students and staff out with COVID-19-like symptoms and the ability to safely and effectively conduct school operations.
“You can’t set one metric because every situation is different,” Ouillette said.
According to the district’s COVID-19 past 30 days dashboard on Wednesday, Eastview had nine positive cases and 223 people in quarantine or 37.1% of the school; Christina Huddleston has seven positive cases and 128 in quarantine or 27.2%; Orchard Lake had two positive cases and 65 in quarantine or 18.5%.
Baumann said a recommendation to close a school is made by the Regional Support Team after reviewing the factors, but the ultimate decision is made by him.
“I’m the decider on that,” Baumann said. “If there is ire to be directed on that, it can be directed at me.”
Baumann said that in some instances positive COVID-19 cases have determined that an entire class or grade is a “close contact” and needs to quarantine.
“When they have broad impact or we have a whole class that goes out or a whole grade goes out, we have a problem with how we operate,” Baumann said.
Due to the proximity of students and staff in elementary school classrooms that are full in-person means that the recommended six feet of social distance is difficult to maintain. After student or staff member who has been in school is later determined to be a COVID-19 positive case everyone who has been within six feet of the person is determined a “close contact.”
One of the complicating factors about detecting if elementary school age children might have COVID-19 is that they sometimes don’t exhibit the same symptoms as adults. While fever, cough and loss of taste are well known symptoms, Ouillette said gastrointestinal problems can be symptom for children.
Determining the number of positive COVID-19 cases is difficult to pin down as there is no requirement for a student who is out sick to have a COVID-19 test. Those children who are out sick and aren’t tested are counted as a positive case and need to isolate for 10 days.
Ouillette reiterated during the meeting that staff should take advantage of the every two-week testing rounds, including the next one March 15. She said the last round of testing revealed some staff members who were asymptomatic and tested positive for COVID-19.
She said parents can find testing options for their children at health.state.mn.us/index.html.
District 194 middle and high schools continue to be in distance learning.
The district is planning for a full-time return of secondary students on March 22 for middle schools and April 8 for high schools.
That return to full-time in-person classes is predicated on having the 14-day COVID-19 new case rates in Dakota and Scott counties dropping below 10 per 10,000 residents.
The current numbers in Dakota and Scott counties are 23.17 and 27.83 as of Feb. 20.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
