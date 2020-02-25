It will help guide decision about road connecting Dodd and Ipava near elementary school
The Lakeville City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve the addition to Lake Marion Elementary School after two stipulations were added to the proposal.
Due to the inability of the School Board, the city and Dakota County to agree on the best way to deal with traffic issues, the plan now calls for a traffic study to be completed prior to occupancy at the start of the next school year and for the Lakeville Area School District to provide a new site plan prior to occupancy.
City Administrator Justin Miller said that the county, school district and city have agreed to split the cost of the study. He estimated the total cost at $30,000.
While there were smiles all around following the special meeting, Lakeville Schools Superintendent Michael Baumann, who was in attendance, acknowledged that the council’s approval does not ensure that all differences have been ironed out.
“(The traffic study) will give us a scientific assessment of that area,” Baumann said. “It’s a worthwhile endeavor considering that the city has a perspective, the school district has a perspective and the county has a perspective.
“So let’s get some minds around this that are subject-matter experts to see what they tell us, as opposed to anecdotal conversations,” he said. But as Baumann pointed out, there is another layer to the process.
“The study tells its what it is and then the administrations review that and make recommendations to the various boards,” he said. “Then we’ll see where that lands us.”
The city has proposed that the school district pay for the addition of a road on the north side of the school that would connect Dodd Boulevard with Ipava Avenue. The school district feels the road is unnecessary, doesn’t want to pay for it and feels adding a road there would be dangerous considering the proximity to athletic fields.
The school district proposed the addition of a right-only exit lane for buses along the south side of the school, but the county said there would not be enough distance between access points to meet standards.
“There are some very strong opinions (on the School Board) right now about putting in a road,” Baumann said. “But you can’t be stuck in a position without considering alternatives, and I think all of our board members are open minded enough to look at a traffic study and make an assessment. And I can tell you that my staff will do the same.”
Baumann pointed out that if the study concluded that a road should be added, the school district would be required to provide a site plan with the road included.
“But it doesn’t say that we have to actually build the road,” Baumann said. “However, it would behoove us to do the right thing in regard to the traffic study. As superintendent I would look at it and provide a recommendation to my board of education.
“Typically, when I take it to the board of eduction we have worked through all the details of what we believe would work for the best of our school district.”
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
