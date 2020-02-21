William Kent Krueger loves talking about books.
For years, he’s been all over the country having community chats about his novels, which he says is exciting every time.
“I don’t know any authors who wouldn’t love talking about their books,” he said in a recent phone interview.
Krueger has participated in many events like OneBook OneLakeville, which is centered this year on his latest work, “This Tender Land.”
“I love the idea that for a period of time when you walk into a grocery store and stand in line at the checkout counter, instead of talking about what’s in the tabloids you might be talking to one another about a book,” Krueger said.
The longtime St. Paul resident’s books have been part of community reads in cities across the U.S., including those for “Ordinary Grace,” and he said there are about six community reads set up for “This Tender Land” in the coming year.
“I’m tremendously excited and honored to be the book that one community is going to focus on for the entire year,” he said.
He said “Ordinary Grace” was popular for community reads since it was set in a small town in 1961. Many people were familiar with the setting and the time frame from their own experience, so it was easy to make connections.
He said it’s a story that recounts a spiritual journey and it touches the heart.
“This Tender Land” offers the same kinds of connections, but offers experiences that many would not be familiar with.
Set in the Great Depression, the story centers around four orphans who steal away from a Native American boarding school in Minnesota.
He said the story explores the universal concepts of family, compassion, forgiveness and courage.
“They resonate with you wherever you are,” Krueger said.
He says these two books lend themselves well to a community read since they are centered on the spiritual journey of the main characters.
He said it’s rare for a community to come together in this way to share a love of books.
“I’m gratified. It pleases me immensely that my work is taken seriously,” he said. “It pleases me enormously that an entire community finds it important and worth discussing.”
Although Krueger grew up in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon, he moved around a bit before he landed in St. Paul and “fell madly in love with the place” and its compassionate people.
“I knew I had found a home,” he said.
He said his books are an homage to this part of the country.
Krueger has been writing novels after he was kicked out of Stanford University for “radical activities.” His early career produced 18 Cork O’Connor mystery novels, including “Desolation Mountain” and “Sulfur Springs” set in Minnesota.
He took a turn toward historical fiction with his novel “Ordinary Grace,” which was the 2014 Edgar Award for best novel.
“No writer expects to come to a place where you are selling a million copies of a book,” he said.
Krueger said he has worked very hard to get to that place.
He will speak during the main OneBook OneLakeville free main event at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20165 Heath Ave.
He said that he will talk about the story’s origin, the creative process and read a short excerpt.
In a new format for OneBook OneLakeville, Krueger will be interviewed by comedian and speaker Miss Shannen Paul, a radio host of My Talk 107.1.
He said he plans to answer audience questions, and he hopes it will be an evening of enlightenment revealing the importance of stories.
Heritage Library librarian Luann Phillipich said when selecting a OneBook the Friends of Library look for a piece that can be used as a centerpiece for other programming.
She said they also think about the main goal of OneBook, which is to build community by bringing together disparate groups of people.
This year, events are slated that tie into the modern plight of runaways, the use of American Sign Language and the history of Native American boarding houses.
Such events make the pages of book come alive and relevant to today.
Phillipich said in the 12-year history of OneBook OneLakeville, there has always been a musical pairing with the book ever since author and musician Michael Perry brought both to Lakeville with “Population 485.”
She said when she asked Krueger for a suggestion of a musical pairing, he said the book would provide the answer.
Phillipich said featuring Larry Long and Friends was an easy choice due to his affiliation with the Smithsonian Center and links to pioneering folk artists Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger.
This is the first year that OneBook OneLakeville will be held at the St. John’s Lutheran Church, a much larger venue than the Lakeville Area Arts Center where previous main events have been held.
No tickets will be needed for the event.
“This would not be possible without the Friends of the Heritage Library,” Phillipich said. “They are the ones who are actively supporting this and make so much of it happen.”
The group is making a strong marketing push this year in an effort to give very busy people enough time to read the 464-page “This Tender Land” prior to the events.
Several copies of the book are available to check out of the Heritage Library.
There are some book discussion groups planned during OneBook, and a reading group guide topics for “This Tender Land” is at simonandschuster.com/authors/William-Kent-Krueger/1683733.
For more information about OneBook OneLakeville, visit www.heritagelibraryfriends.com, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HeritageLibraryFriends and follow them on Instagram @friendslakevilleheritage.
