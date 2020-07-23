In today’s environment, being a police officer is more challenging and difficult than perhaps any other time in history. As the media and many politicians paint the picture that all law enforcement officers are of the same cloth, it is important to keep some perspective as we watch national and metro news.
We can certainly learn from the events that have taken place in Minneapolis and around the country of late, but we also need to keep the perspective that most law enforcement officers are excellent at what they do. Every profession has some bad apples including doctors, accountants, business leaders, real estate brokers, bankers, teachers, etc., but the majority of people in their respective professions are professional, and we should not cast every officer “as bad” as we would not want our professions to be generalized by the bad actors either.
As a resident of Lakeville for 31 years, I would like to publicly thank the Lakeville Police officers who serve and make Lakeville a safe and great place to live, while putting themselves in harm’s way every day.
I was reminded again of this last night sitting outside for dinner when I heard on three different occasions police car sirens responding to some event. Possibly a car accident, a mental health concern, a theft, DUI or some other crisis and it made me thankful for these officers who “go” when called.
I have been blessed to know many of these officers over the years, as I have had the opportunity to converse with them and observe them at public events, during National Night Out activities, while they are patrolling the parks, at car accidents, serving at Pan-O-Prog or when they serve at some of the churches in Lakeville. Many of these officers are our neighbors, friends, and their spouses work in the community, and their children attend our schools. They care about our community as much as we do, and they are human just like the rest of us. Police officers need our support and encouragement!
We do need to have dialogue on the issues on all fronts and I encourage that, while at the same time can you take the time to also encourage a Lakeville police officer today? You can do this by sending a card of encouragement to the police station or posting on social media a message of appreciation. Thank you!
Tom Neitzke is a Lakeville resident.
