Ten Lakeville residents have applied to seek an opening on the City Council when it becomes available after the end of the year.
That’s when Council Member Luke Hellier’s term will end, and he will be sworn in as the city’s new mayor on Jan. 3.
The applicants who met the Friday, Dec. 16, deadline were: Richard Henderson, Tonia Johnson, Lance Juffer, Pat Kaluza, Justin Klein, Jenna Majorowicz, John Swaney, Richard Vandenbos, Daniel Volkosh, and Daniel Wolter.
The council is scheduled to review the applications and decide on a candidate pool during a Thursday, Dec. 22, special meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the Lake Marion Conference Room. During the council’s 2013 appointment process, there were 16 applicants and the council interviewed seven candidates.
The rest of the projected timeline includes – Jan. 3, conducting interviews prior to the council’s regular meeting; Jan. 9, discussing interviews and selecting a finalist; and Jan. 17, swearing in a new council member.
All meetings are open to the public, and times will be posted as soon as they are determined, the city said.
Henderson, a business magazine publisher and a retired Navy senior military officer, is the only candidate who ran in the November election. He placed third in the race for two council seats. Council members Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee were reelected two four-year terms with 33.19 and 27.56% of the vote, respectively. Henderson received 25.91%.
Henderson has told the council and wrote in an email to the newspaper that the more than 12,000 votes he received in the recent election should be considered. He added that the council has the option to appoint the third-place candidate and not have to go through the appointment process.
The city provided resume information from the candidates, who were also asked to answer a series of questions regarding their thoughts about city issues and their experience in working in a decision-making group among other questions.
Johnson works in global inside sales for Texas-based YSoft North America – a business technology support company. She has been a lobbyist for Leonard Street & Deinard law firm and worked on former Republican state legislator Linda Runbeck’s campaign in 2000.
Juffer is a financial planner and broker with Evergreen Wealth Management of Lakeville. He has 25 years of experience in financial planning and wealth management services.
Kaluza is a committee administrator at the Minnesota Senate and has worked at the state Legislature from 2011-15 and 2017 to present. He has served on the Lakeville Planning Commission since 2014 and was chair 2018-21.
Klein is a technical training specialist with Uponor and has participated in ISO certification and safety committee efforts.
Majorowicz is senior product owner for Utah-based HealthEquity – a business health care benefits administrator. She said in her resume that she is a seasoned IT program manager.
Vandenbos, who has previously run for City Council, is a state program administrator - veterans service coordinator for the Hastings Veterans Home. A military veteran, he is a member of the Lakeville Area Arts Center Board, Lakeville Friends of the Environment, and Buck Hill Ski Patrol.
Volkosh is assistant director for data access and privacy for the University of Minnesota’s general counsel. He previously served in the Denver, Colorado, clerk and recorder’s officer as the policy and compliance administrator. He has attended and completed several training sessions related to elections and municipal law.
Wolter is government relations director for Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. He previously served as a senior advisor for Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, director of communications for Republican Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty and was a member of the Metropolitan Council from March 2005-11.
He served as chair of the Envision Lakeville Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force. He is a member of the Lakeville Finance Committee and the Minnesota Zoo Board.
