It provides 2.6% increases in the salary schedule
The completion of a collective bargaining agreement between Lakeville Area Schools and Education Minnesota-Lakeville for 2021-23 was described as a “big relief” when it was approved Tuesday by the District 194 School Board.
Executive Director of Administrative Services Tony Massaros, who is part of the district’s negotiation team, said there was a palpable sense of relief of getting the contract done.
“It was a big weight off the staff and a big weight off the administration,” he said.
For the past six months, District 194 and EML negotiators have been working toward reaching new terms of the contract, which covers salaries, benefits, and stipends for activities leaders and more for the current school year and 2022-23.
“The agreement meets the respective interests of the parties and recognizes the value and needs of educators while also being fiscally responsible,” the district said.
The settlement includes annual 2.6% increases on the salary schedule, which Massaros said is competitive in the current labor market and is identical to the recent contract agreement in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District.
The salary schedule is a matrix that determines compensation based on a teacher’s years of experience in the district and their level of education. Each time a teacher completes another year in the district and/or achieves more credits toward a master’s or doctorate degree, they move to a different cell on the schedule, which increases their pay.
District 194 said the increases will help attract quality teachers.
The district also raised longevity payments, which it said will help retain quality teachers.
There will be continued medical insurance cost sharing of premium increases, which the district said helps maintain a financially sustainable and attractive employee benefits package. There are also increased 403(b) Plan employer matching contributions for retirement savings.
EML voting on the contract ended Tuesday, and Massaros said there was an overwhelming approval, which he regarded as encouraging and good to see.
Massaros said this was the most difficult contract to negotiate in his 20 years of experience.
That was due in large part to the contract incorporating new language that addresses different learning models that were used during the COVID-19 pandemic of the past two years.
Massaros said it is not surprising that the issues raised by the pandemic spilled over into the contract.
The contract has a new section on Modalities of Learning that defines in-person learning, hybrid learning and online learning. It also defines LINK12, the district’s online learning model.
The new contract says that a task force consisting of teachers and administrators will start on March 1 to develop a Memorandum of Understanding to review the concept of teaching in dual modalities and the associated workload, expectations, and compensation.
The task force will develop recommendations to be added to the contract that will be presented and approved by EML and the School Board by June 15.
The contract said that the resulting MOU will become effective July 1.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.