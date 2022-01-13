Naming rights agreement approved, rental times open
The Lakeville Area School Board approved during its Dec. 14 regular meeting a naming rights agreement for a seasonal dome located on the campus of Lakeville North High School.
The dome, which opened earlier this month, will be identified as “TCO Dome at Lakeville North” in exterior and interior signs along with marketing materials after Twin Cities Orthopedics agreed to the terms proposed by the private Dome Partners LLC.
Dome Partners was granted the authority in April 2021 to place a dome at Lakeville North. The company paid for all costs related to the dome materials, construction, and management while the dome is installed each year. It also had the ability to seek naming rights and other advertising agreements.
TCO will pay $10,000 annually for the next 10 years for the naming rights, which will be split equally between Dome Partners and District 194. TCO can continue its naming rights for four, five-year extensions to total $300,000 after 30 years.
The naming rights only pertain to the seasonal dome. When the dome is taken down for the summer, the turf field is District 194 property that could have its own naming rights or advertising during that time.
Exterior signs are subject to District 194 and the city of Lakeville’s planning, review, and approval processes.
TCO, which also has the naming rights for the Minnesota Vikings training facility in Eagan, has 36 locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin providing medical services in clinics, therapy, specialty care, and urgent care sites.
The 98,500-square-foot dome contains an 80-by-120-yard field, which can be split into thirds, and also includes two batting cages. The multisport facility can be used for soccer, lacrosse, football, baseball, softball, and several other events.
The dome is currently open weekdays and nights for scheduled users after 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. to noon on weekends, according to Josh Kutzler of Dome Partners LLC.
Groups currently using the dome include the Lakeville Soccer Club, Lakeville Lacrosse Association, Lakeville Baseball Association and Lakeville Fastpitch Softball. There are also a number of bookings from high school booster clubs for offseason training from both North and South high schools, according to Kutzler.
Time for school groups before and after is currently being finalized by activity directors.
Kutzler said installation delays led to a few groups backing out of prime time hours, but dome operators are working to fill those times with a priority for Lakeville groups.
“Considering we have been open seven days, operations are going as well as expected,” Kutzler said on Monday. “We are still working on finishing out some of the minor cosmetic items around the entry and some of the screening inside the dome.”
He said Sports Facility Design and Management Group, which is managing operations, has been great to work with and brings considerable expertise to getting the dome up and running.
He said it has a staff of eight to 10 employees who are managing the scheduling of the dome, working with the user groups, performing maintenance in the facility, and staffing the evening and weekend user groups.
Kutzler said that users have been impressed with the dome’s size, its bright lighting and top of the line turf.
Rental times have been opened up to the public during nonpeak times, as Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools have equal use of the site during the school day and for after school practices.
Other groups can rent the facility during the nonpeak weekday times for $165 per hour for one field and $475 per hour for the full dome. The hourly rate drops after 10 p.m. to $135 for one field and $400 for the full dome.
As of Monday, there were a sprinkling of time slots available through the end of April. Those times were primarily for some weeknight times after 8 p.m. and daytime hours on the weekends.
The entry is positioned on the north side of the high school, located off the student parking lot.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.