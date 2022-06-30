Baumann served Lakeville Area Schools since 2013
Lakeville Area Schools Superintendent Michael Baumann officially retired from the district on Thursday after working eight years for the district.
At his last regular School Board meeting May 24, Baumann thanked district residents “from the bottom of my heart for being who you are.”
“It is beyond the words of privilege to serve in role like this,” he said.
He said when he retired from the military in 2005 if anyone told him he would be the superintendent in the community in which he lived: “After I was done laughing, I would have said: ‘Not likely.’ ”
He said he loves the community.
“The Lakeville area in the south metro of the Twin Cities is an incredible community,” he said. “I have had the opportunity to live around the world and I chose to live in Lakeville and I choose to continue to live in Lakeville.
“It’s idyllic. Maybe sometimes it doesn’t feel like that. There are issues. COVID created some fissures, but the amazing life you can carve out in this community. It is where many, many, many, many souls of our world would love to be.”
He said it was a privilege to work with the magnificent people who work for the school district and those who live here.
“I am grateful you would consider me and gave me the opportunity,” he said.
In 2013, Baumann was hired by Lakeville Area Schools as the executive director of business services.
He was hired as superintendent in April 2017 as a unanimous pick by the School Board that at the time consisted of July Keliher, Kathy Lewis, Terry Lind, Jim Skelly, Bob Erickson and Michelle Volk.
During his Lakeville Area Schools superintendency, Baumann guided the district through its strategic plan, long-term facilities and security plan, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to thank you for your partnership through this school year,” Baumann said in a statement after graduation. “I’m proud of our students who have learned new skills that will support them well into their futures. And, I’m also proud of our staff who were tenaciously committed to supporting our students as they readjusted to school post-pandemic.
“This school year, Lakeville Area Schools launched a comprehensive strategic planning process. Thank you for providing your essential feedback to this process throughout the year. Work continues on the plan and the results of this process will provide the district with a framework to implement an ongoing continual planning model centered on meeting the needs of its students. This work will launch next school year.”
Baumann said he thinks people move to Lakeville because of the school system.
He said that the district will see some survey data that will help them see themselves better.
Change will keep coming to the district, as its school population continues to rise. In 2021, District 194 voters approved a bond referendum for the district to issue up to $43.975 million in bonds to pay for land and construction of a ninth elementary school in an effort to address that growth. Other building projects may be on the horizon.
Incoming Superintendent Doug Van Zyl, who started in the district on July 1, will help lead it through its next growth stage.
“I’m enthusiastic about what the future holds for our students and the district,” Baumann said.
Baumann’s K-12 education retirement of 17 years follows his 20-year career and retirement from the U.S. Army.
In 2005, Baumann moved to Lakeville and began working at St. Paul Public Schools where he served in several district administrator roles including technology services manager, integrated information systems manager, controller, chief financial officer, chief business officer and deputy superintendent.
Baumann is an Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom veteran. In Baghdad, he commanded an Army battalion task force in the First Cavalry Division from 2004-2005. After the experience, Baumann authored the 2008 book, “Adjust Fire: Transforming to Win in Iraq.”
Baumann served the Army from 1985-2005, earning numerous awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (four awards) the Army Commendation Medal (three awards) and Air Assault Badge.
During his last meeting May 24, Baumann asked people to remember on Memorial Day the sacrifices of those who served in the military.
“Remember the freedom you have is not free. It’s paid for in blood. As Abraham Lincoln said many, many people have given that last full measure of devotion and that devotion is to the United States of America. So, please, remember that.”
He also asked people to think about their own role in helping the district succeed.
“I pray every day for the well being for the community,” he said. “I pray whatever ails us, we will spend some time in self-reflection about how can we be a better community tomorrow than we were yesterday.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
