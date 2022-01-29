Two Lakeville North High School seniors will be able to put at least a “grand” in their hands to use toward their post-secondary education thanks to a Feb. 12 spikeball tournament organized by fellow classmates.
The event, which has attracted 19 two-person teams from Lakeville and beyond, is being organized by the Lakeville North DECA group of Isaac Rosenthal, Adelina Ahmetovic and Grace McCarthy.
The three, who presented their project at the regional DECA tournament and advanced to state March 6-8, decided to organize the event to raise at least $2,000 to distribute two scholarships. The grant winners will be selected by Lakeville North staff using a set of criteria established for the project.
“The number of students who worry about finances going into college is staggering and we wanted to help our fellow peers,” Rosenthal said.
He said they chose a spikeball tournament because it is a sport that people don’t play on a regular basis, so it could provide a level playing field.
After they decided on the sports tournament fundraiser format, they got to work planning it.
“In regards to the teamwork put in, I cannot highlight enough how as a team we grew and learned,” Rosenthal said.
Ahmetovic focused on marketing and gathering donations, using tools such as those available on social media. She also helped with tournament logistics, such as developing the bracket that aims to make the competition as fair as possible.
McCarthy worked on finances, donations, tournament details, and connected with local companies.
Rosenthal has been great at making sure the group was not missing anything, looking at every detail from every angle.
Rosenthal developed event T-shirts, in addition to collecting donations and prizes.
Among the prizes the group gathered for the tournament are tickets for the Minnesota Wild, St. Paul Saints and the Minnesota State Fair; a signed Wild jersey; Learn to Curl lessons at Dakota Curling, and a B52 Burgers + Brew gift card.
They also signed on platinum sponsors Sunbelt Business Advisors, Waste Management, EmbroidMe Eden Prairie and Cub Foods.
Rosenthal said his previous business experience when he helped run his father’s business with his siblings, helped in troubleshooting unforeseen problems.
The group also brought their experience from other activities.
Rosenthal and McCarthy are senior DECA officers, and Ahmetovic is a junior DECA officer. All are members of the National Honor Society.
Ahmetovic is Lakeville North Student Council president and a member of Best Buddies and the lacrosse team. McCarthy is a Small Group Leader and member of the track and field team. Rosenthal is involved in church groups and plays the sport of curling.
“Without a team of such great people, this scholarship and tournament could not happen,” Rosenthal said. “Each of us has our own great abilities, which I think allows us to click and work together. I am proud of where we started and how much we have grown and the lessons this venture has taught us.”
Rosenthal said the guidance the group received from DECA adviser Meggan Malone was invaluable.
“The tournament would not be possible without our sponsors and the help we have received from the school staff,” said Rosenthal, who added the high school donated the use of the space since DECA is a school club.
Other than having teams from Lakeville North and Lakeville South, there are ones participating from Farmington and Shakopee.
“Spikeball is a fun game that many high schoolers love to play and it allows them to show their skill,” Rosenthal said. “We did look at the option of doing a bags tournament, however saw that spikeball is easy for everyone and allows for exercise at the same time.”
People are encouraged watch the games at Lakeville North, where there will be an opportunity to donate to the scholarship fund.
Those unable to attend, but would like to donate can make checks payable to LNHS with DECA in the memo and mail it to Meggan Malone, LNHS DECA, 19600 Ipava Ave., Lakeville, MN 55044.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.