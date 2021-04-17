Lakeville-based Troop 269 will host its Spring Compost Fundraiser pickup on Saturday, May 1, at Lakeville City Hall. Time is to be determined. The cost for a single 20-pound bag of compost is $3.50 or $15 for five bags.

People can choose to have composed delivered at a charge of $15.

Deliveries will be made Saturday, May 1, in the afternoon or Sunday, May 2.

Pahl’s Market gift cards are available for $25, $50 and $100.

People can pre-order compost and gift cards at the troop’s website at scoutsbsa269.square.site.

