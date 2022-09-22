Concerns linger over concept, parking and other food truck operations
The Lakeville City Council approved during its Monday meeting a five-year agreement with Lakeville Brewing Company to operate a food and beverage concession stand at Antlers Park by a 3-2 vote.
Council members Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee voted against the proposal citing concerns about the concept for the first-of-its kind operation in a Lakeville park, authority over other food truck operations, and parking.
“I won’t be voting for this not because of the company, because it is a fabulous company, it’s because of the concept,” Volk said.
She said in July that she favored the original concept that would have a shelter for residents to use at that location in the park.
The Lakeville Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Advisory Commission and residents who live near the park have raised concerns in the past several months about losing a park shelter location, along with being opposed to alcohol sales, the private-public partnership, the parking plan, and a lack of public input.
Voting for the agreement were Mayor Doug Anderson and council members Luke Hellier and John Bermel.
“Thank you LBC for your commitment to this creative idea,” Anderson said after the vote. “I am very excited to see this advance forward. We are a couple of years out for this. We have a lot of park redevelopment to do along the way, but this really sets the stage and clarifies a lot things for city staff. We have had a lot of discussion. Thank you, council members for your participation and your interest and expression of your feelings on this. I think we have worked together really well to get a good direction with this. So thank you very much.”
The agreement, which covers operating seasons from 2024 to 2028, describes the city and LBC’s responsibilities for construction and operation costs, revenue sharing, hours of operation, type of liquor sales, and a host of maintenance issues.
The original concept of a full-service restaurant that was explored by the council since January has been scaled back from a 1,400-square-foot building to the use of two 40-foot shipping containers that would be customized for the operation and placed on a concrete pad.
Out of the 60-plus food service companies the city contacted in reference to the April RFP, two replied – Lakeville Brewing and Eyeswide Hospitality Group. The council decided during a May work session that Lakeville Brewing would be the private partner on the project.
The city’s cost for its share of the project has dropped from $1.1 million for a building to $123,304 for the shipping container concept. The latest figure is the cost estimate to build a concrete pad, patio fencing, dumpster enclosure, and bring utilities to the site. LBC, which operates a brew pub and restaurant in downtown Lakeville, would be responsible for procuring, shipping, and customizing the containers – a cost estimated at $348,100.
Financial projections predict that the city will recoup its investment by the about the third year of operation, as LBC will provide 7% of gross sales to the city on a monthly basis during its 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. operation from May 15 to Sept. 15. LBC estimates gross sales of $809,000 in the first year, which would provide $56,630 to the city. It predicts sales will increase by 10% in year two and by 2.5% annually in the next three years.
City Council members have stated no referendum money ($11.5 million was slated for Antlers Park in the successful 2021 vote) would go toward creating the restaurant building, as they have asked staff to identify other funding sources.
While concerns about the city’s cost for the operation have been lowered, other concerns of the Lakeville Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Advisory Commission and residents linger.
The agreement was the first time the City Council or any city commission had considered it on an agenda. The Lakeville Planning Commission recommended approval of proposed ordinance changes related to building design and alcohol service during its Sept. 8 meeting, but did not review the lease agreement.
A planned unit development proposal for the concession stand will be reviewed by the Planning Commission and City Council at a later date.
Lee, who previously said the council should delay consideration of the idea until there is community support for it, raised concerns Monday about a provision in the agreement that gives the city discretion at the request of LBC to institute blackout dates or curtail other food truck operations in Antlers Park if LBC’s operation is not having success.
He said there are no thresholds detailing what has a negative effect on profitability.
Don Seiler, of LBC, said they want food trucks to be in the park to give people options and for everyone to be supported.
He said the city has an interest in LBC’s operation to be successful, and if a food truck copies LBC’s menu and offers the items for half the price that would not be a responsible operation.
Lee also raised concerns about parking. While the plan increases parking stalls from 215 to 300, he said that was before the idea of a permanent food and beverage operation surfaced.
Neighbors previously voiced parking concerns, as they have said Antlers Park visitors have a history of parking in the neighborhood to the north.
Residents were also concerned about having an operation that serves alcohol on an open patio in the park.
Patrons will be required to keep alcoholic beverages on the patio, which will be surrounded by fence about 4 feet high, consistent with requirements for other Lakeville bars and restaurants with patios.
Antlers Park neighbors cited past incidents of disorderly conduct and a fatal drowning due to people drinking alcohol in the park, and they felt having alcohol service would compound the problem.
There were previous concerns about LBC serving hard alcohol, as was proposed in an earlier version, but the agreement allows the company to only serve beer and wine, which is consistent with the city’s alcohol rules in city parks.
The initial concept plan of a renovated Antlers Park that was reviewed and approved by the Park Board did not include a restaurant. With the park slated to be renovated in 2023, the restaurant idea emerged from a Jan. 25 City Council work session discussion, and the council has explored it on its own.
The Antlers Park renovation project will include a promenade-style entrance, trails, a pavilion, and picnic shelters.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
