lv antlers park shipping

This graphic of a shipping container converted for food and beverage service was included in Lakeville Brewing Company’s proposal to the city of Lakeville when providing options for an eatery in Antlers Park.

 Graphic submitted

Concerns linger over concept, parking and other food truck operations

The Lakeville City Council approved during its Monday meeting a five-year agreement with Lakeville Brewing Company to operate a food and beverage concession stand at Antlers Park by a 3-2 vote.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

Tags

Load comments