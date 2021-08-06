Lakeville swimmer already looking forward to 2024
Regan Smith will leave Tokyo with more in her carry-on than she had when she arrived — specifically, three Olympic medals.
In her first Olympics, the Lakeville swimmer earned silver in the 200-meter butterfly and 4x100 medley relay, and bronze in the 100 backstroke. She also swam in the preliminaries of the 4x100 mixed medley relay. She also broke the Olympic record in the 100 backstroke twice before it was broken again by gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia in the final.
Smith will leave Tokyo with a lifetime’s worth of memories and a whole lot of stress she won’t mind leaving behind.
After the 2019 world championships, where Smith, 19, won the 200 backstroke and swam on the United States’ first-place medley relay, “NBC anointed her one of the ‘Six Faces of Tokyo,’” Paul Smith, Regan’s father, said last week.
Smith, along with Olympic stars such as Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles, were featured in NBC’s storytelling in the run-up to the Olympics.
“Regan was fine with that,” Paul Smith said, “but then the pandemic happened and it threw off her training, like it did for everybody. She lost a little confidence and needed time to get it back.”
Once competition could resume, Smith’s times, understandably, weren’t quite matching what she was swimming in 2019 and early 2020 when approaching her peak for what was going to be a 2020 Olympics. Fans began to wonder if something was wrong.
“She said, ‘I’m trying. I’m doing the best I can,’” Paul Smith said.
Paul Smith described Regan’s performance in the Olympic 100 backstroke — one of the marquee events of the Tokyo Games — as a “B-plus swim,” adding that she might have had a chance for the silver medal but that McKeown was going to be tough to catch that day.
Her silver-medal time in the 200 butterfly was the best of her career by more than one second. Paul Smith said his daughter enjoys the butterfly, and with the pressure from the 100 backstroke now relieved, said before the final he thought she had an opportunity to medal.
In the 4x100 medley relay Smith started with a 58.05 split in the backstroke — the 14th-fastest time in history — to give the U.S. the lead. Australia eventually took the lead on the freestyle leg to win the relay.
Regan’s next stop is Stanford University, where she will enroll this fall and compete in women’s swimming. Former, current or future Cardinal swimmers won 12 medals in this year’s Olympics. Stanford head coach Greg Meehan also was head coach of the U.S. women’s Olympic team.
Paul Smith described Regan’s opportunity to go to Stanford as “a gift.” She will go to a school with a strong academic reputation and competitive swimming team, and she will continue to train under the supervision of the Olympic coach. Stanford’s swimming facilities include two outdoor long-course (50-meter) pools. Recent NCAA rule changes allowing athletes to monetize their name, likeness and image (NIL) rights will make it easier for Olympic-level athletes such as Smith to fund their training.
There’s likely to be at least one more Olympics in Regan’s future as the next games are just three years away, scheduled for Paris. U.S. swimmers will have incentive to keep training after that because the 2028 Olympics will be in Los Angeles.
