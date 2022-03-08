Three finalist interview slots open next week
The Lakeville Area School Board will interview six candidates this week, as it seeks to replace retiring Superintendent Michael Baumann.
The six candidates are Mike Funk, Amy LaDue, Noel Schmidt, Eric Schneider, Doug Van Zyl and Marti Voight.
The candidates were presented to the board Monday night by the district’s superintendent search consultant School Exec Connect. The candidates represent a wide range of experience, including those who have worked in outstate, suburban and urban school districts.
Interviews are open to the public and will be live streamed on LETV and on Channel 188 on the following schedule in the Oak Room of the District 194 Office.
Thursday, March 10: 5 p.m. Van Zyl; 6:15 p.m. Voight; 7:30 p.m. Schmidt;
8:45 p.m. LaDue.
Friday, March 11: 12 p.m. Schneider and 1:15 p.m. Funk.
Three finalists are scheduled to be interviewed in the same location at 7:45 p.m. on separate nights next week March 14, 16 and 17.
Following is some information on the candidates.
Mike Funk
Funk, who has been superintendent of Albert Lea Public Schools since 2009, was named the Superintendent of the Year in 2022 by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.
Prior to his work in Albert Lea, Funk taught social studies at Dover-Eyota, served as principal at Pepin High School in Wisconsin, and was superintendent of BOLD Schools in Olivia, according to his district profile.
Funk received a Bachelor of Science in government from St. John’s University and a Master of Arts in Education from the University of St. Thomas. He earned a doctorate in Educational Policy and Administration in 2004 from the University of Minnesota and a master of science in Strategic Studies at the United States Army War College in July 2011.
In 2018 he retired from the Minnesota National Guard after 30 years at the rank of colonel, the district said. During his service he deployed twice overseas: in 2003-04 to Bosnia and in 2007-08 to Kosovo.
Amy LaDue
LaDue became assistant superintendent for instruction in Minnetonka Public Schools in July 2020.
She oversees the district’s teaching and learning department.
LaDue was previously assistant superintendent for Eastern Carver County Schools and director of teaching and learning for Owatonna Public Schools, according to the Sun Sailor.
She began her career in education as a teacher at St. Mary’s School in Owatonna.
She completed her doctorate in educational policy and leadership at the University of Minnesota in June 2021. She earned a Master of Science in educational leadership from Southwest State University and a Bachelor of Science in elementary education with a concentration in Spanish and kindergarten from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She holds superintendent, K-12 principal and elementary education licensures.
Noel Schmidt
Since May 2020, Schmidt has been superintendent of the Rock Ridge School District, which includes the cities of Eveleth and Virginia in northern Minnesota and about 2,500 students.
He helped lead the school district as it went through a consolidation process that started in 2019 and created one high school in 2020 from the previously separate Eveleth-Gilbert and the Virginia districts, according to the Mesabi Tribune.
Previously, Schmidt was superintendent of Eveleth-Gilbert schools since 2016. He also served as Central Lake Middle School principal in White Bear Lake in the northwest Twin Cities, the Tribune reported, and he grew up in the small southwest Minnesota town of Westbrook.
Eric Schneider
Schneider has been chief academic officer of school technology consultants EdIncites since November 2021 and previously held the some position at Acceleration Academies starting in March 2020.
Acceleration Academies aims to re-engage young adults not experiencing success in a traditional educational setting by helping them earn a high school diploma, according to Schneider’s LinkedIn page.
He also worked as chief officer of partner strategies at the Education Research & Development Institute in Chicago, Illinois, for six months and co-founded education consultants InnovateK12 in July 2017.
Schneider was associate superintendent of Minnetonka Public Schools from July 2011 to August 2019 where he oversaw the crowd-based innovation program as well as the district’s traditional academic program, according to his LinkedIn page.
He has a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Education in English and English education from the University of Minnesota and superintendent and principal licenses from Saint Mary’s University.
Doug Van Zyl
Van Zyl has been superintendent of the 11,000-student St. Joseph School District in Missouri since 2018. According to the district, which is about 50 miles north of the Kansas City metro area, Van Zyl was born and raised in Minnesota.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern College in Iowa. He has a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University in Texas and a doctorate from the University of Missouri at Columbia, according to the district.
Van Zyl was superintendent of schools in Fort Dodge, Iowa, for eight years and in Harrisonville, Missouri, for three years, in addition to being assistant superintendent in Harrisonville and an elementary principal in Independence, Missouri, for seven years.
Marti Voight
Voight was named interim assistant superintendent for Robbinsdale Area Schools in the northwest Twin Cities suburban district in August 2020.
Voight has been with Robbinsdale Area Schools since 1998, according to the district. In addition to being a teacher for 14 years, she was director of special education (2016-2018) and executive director of student services (2018-2020).
She completed requirements for her superintendent’s licensure in July 2020 at St. Cloud State University.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
