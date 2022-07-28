Three members of council want further investigation for site in Antlers Park
The railroad past that many agree should be part of a redesigned Antlers Park in Lakeville might add a shipping container to the mix.
Three members of the Lakeville City Council agreed on Monday to continue investigating how to make an eatery concept a reality at the park by taking a longer look at bringing two customized shipping containers to the park that could be converted into a place where visitors could purchase food and drinks.
The concept would involve constructing a granite pad that would support two 40-foot shipping containers; providing electrical, water and sewer connections; patio fencing; and a dumpster enclosure at a total cost of $132,104 from the city of Lakeville and $348,100 from the projected vendor Lakeville Brewing Company, according to city documents.
That cost is less than an option to construct a permanent building shell estimated at $660,326 from the city and $324,100 from LBC. A third option to have LBC operate three food trucks at the site is estimated to cost $159,944 from the city and $388,875 from LBC.
Council Member Michelle Volk was opposed to all options, saying she favored the original concept that would have a shelter for residents to use in that portion of the park.
Her sentiment is in agreement with the Lakeville Parks and Natural Resources Commission and several residential neighbors of the park who are opposed to the eatery concept.
Their opposition to the project in letters and public comment to the council, including additional comments at Monday’s meeting, have included a lack public involvement, costs, the public-private partnership, parking, noise, and the restaurant serving alcohol.
The initial concept plan of a renovated Antlers Park that was reviewed and approved by the Park Board did not include an eatery. With the park slated to be renovated in 2023, the restaurant idea emerged from a Jan. 25 City Council work session discussion, and the council has explored it on its own.
During the May work session, a majority of council members agreed to continue working with Lakeville Brewing Company, one of two vendors who responded to the city’s request for proposals, on a draft lease and other details. The other vendor was Eyeswide Hospitality.
The two other eatery options considered by the council on Monday were for a permanent structure and three food trucks operated by LBC that would each focus on ice cream, beverage, and food separately.
Council Member Joshua Lee was not in full support of the shipping container eatery option, but rather having the area roughed in with utilities if the eatery concept proved to be viable upon futher investigation and community support.
Mayor Doug Anderson and council members Luke Hellier and John Bermel voiced support for exploring the shipping container idea.
Hellier noted that LBC’s estimate of revenue shows that the option pays for itself in three years using profits from the operation to pay back the city’s share of the investment.
He said the option gives the city long-term flexibility by allowing the containers to be removed if it is not successful.
Bermel agreed with the option based on its financial projections and the ability to provide an aesthetically pleasing structure.
Anderson said he was in one community where a shipping container was used for an eatery and the structure didn’t even look like a shipping container.
A lease agreement would need to negotiated to address items such as terms, operating season and hours, repair and maintenance obligations, ownership and maintenance of equipment, utility expenses and revenue sharing.
The city would also have to make amendments to its zoning and city code pertaining to serving alcohol to advance the shipping container eatery project.
City Council members have stated no referendum money ($11.5 million was slated for Antlers Park) would go toward creating the restaurant building, as they have asked staff to identify other funding sources.
The Antlers Park renovation project is slated to include increasing the number of parking lot stalls from 215 to 300, a promenade-style entrance, trails, a pavilion, and picnic shelters.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
