Candidates in Senate District 57, which includes Lakeville, Credit River, Elko New Market, Eureka Township and New Market Township, are incumbent Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, and Jackie Craig, the DFL endorsed candidate from Lakeville. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Zach Duckworth, incumbent
Age: 35
Family: Wife Carly, children Grace, 6; Logan, 4; and Leo, 10 months
Occupation: Business owner
Education: Lakeville graduate, BA in business and MBA from the University of St. Thomas
Previous elected, appointed, or volunteer positions: It’s been an honor to serve in the Minnesota Senate for the last two years working to pass legislation to help Minnesotans and their families. Prior to that I had the privilege of working to help our kids and schools succeed as the chair of the Lakeville School Board. I’m an infantryman in the Minnesota Army National Guard and have deployed to the Middle East twice in service to our country. I was also mobilized to help with the civil unrest in the Twin Cities and Brooklyn Center. I also serve our community as a volunteer firefighter.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
The state should focus on helping our kids, parents, and school districts get back to prioritizing the basics of reading, writing, math, and science – especially since many of our students need help overcoming the learning loss they experienced as a result of school closures and distance learning. I worked on legislation that enhanced early literacy training for teachers and programs that would help our kids learn to read at a young age so that they can succeed academically. I supported more resources for our schools because helping our kids catch up and thrive should be our sole focus.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
I’m pro-life and support exceptions in the cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger. I’m the son of a teenage mom who became pregnant with me while in high school. My biological father spent much of my childhood in prison. Thankfully, I was adopted by my dad who married my mom and raised me along with my other siblings. As a result, I will continue to support laws that encourage adoption and make the process easier, as well as, programs that help moms and young families provide for their newborns.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
State and federal laws require those who sell with a Federal Firearms License to complete background checks, maintain records, confirm identification, and eligibility to own a firearm. Additionally, someone must be at least 21 years old to purchase a handgun. I support enforcing gun laws and holding those accountable who violate them or commit violent crimes with a firearm. I also support providing proactive resources to those in need of help regarding their mental health to prevent tragedies and protect the public.
4. Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Being able to trust the election process is crucial to the success of our democracy and self- governance. I think we do a fairly good job of it although, like with almost anything, there are ways in which we could improve. In Minnesota, a man was convicted in May of this year of abusing the process for submitting absentee ballots for other voters. Putting in place common sense security measures like provisional ballots would increase election integrity and still provide for maximum voter participation.
Provisional ballots ensure that voters are not excluded from the voting process due to an administrative error. They provide a fail-safe mechanism for voters who arrive at the polls on Election Day and whose eligibility to vote is uncertain (NCSL). Minnesota is one of three states that do not issue provisional ballots and is not among the 35 states that require or request an ID.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
I’m not familiar with the bill or the laws that come before the Florida Legislature. My focus has been and will continue to be the people of Minnesota. I support our local school districts collaborating with parents and the community to determine how to best educate and support their kids. Having served on a school board I know that school districts, teachers, principals, staff, parents, and members of the community want all children to feel welcome, safe, and valued while prioritizing their academic success and providing valuable opportunities for growth and development. I support focusing on our kids and helping them achieve academic excellence so that they have the confidence and wherewithal to pursue their goals and aspirations.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I’ve worked hard to reach across the aisle and pass common sense bipartisan bills that help Minnesotans such as the student loan borrow bill of rights, special education recovery services and support plans, same day driver’s license pilot, expedient investigations for survivors of sexual assault, increased protections to safeguard youth from trafficking and abuse, the hometown heroes act to care for our first responders, and various bills to help our veterans, etc.
All of the legislation I’ve passed has been the result of building respectful working relationships with my colleagues, leaders at all levels of government, and the people I’m honored to serve. We should pass permanent tax cuts that eliminate the tax on social security and reduce the lowest income tax bracket by half. Modest amounts should be left in reserve, used to help our kids catch up in the classroom, enhance public safety, and improve critical infrastructure.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Regardless of who controls what branches of government, the priority should be insisting on common sense and finding common ground so that we can deliver for the people of Minnesota.
I’ll advocate for our kids and schools, help you deal with inflation by reducing your tax burden, support our police, improve public safety, and continue delivering practical legislation that solves real life everyday problems.
I know that you’re concerned about the academic progress of your kids, about economic uncertainty and affording everything you need for your family. I understand that you worry about the safety of your loved ones as they go about their lives to and from work, school, the store, etc. I share your concerns and know that we have the ability to chart a course for our state that puts you at ease and ensures a great future for your family, our communities, and our state.
Jackie Craig
Age: 51
Family: James, Katie, Preston, and nephews James and Liam
Occupation: Part-time substitute teacher and volunteer
Education: Bachelor of Science degrees in psychology and criminal justice with an emphasis in corrections. Master of Science in education – counselor education
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Minnesota Employment Counselor Association, 1998-2000 chair; Minnesota Help Desk Association, 2000-01 Board; Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Council, 2007-08 marketing, 2008-10 vice chair, 2010-11 chair; Leadership Lakeville, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce; Oak Hills Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, 2012-13 co-president; Women’s March Minnesota, 2018 communications, 2019-20 board member; Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, 2016-17 chair Senate District 56, 2016-17 communications Congressional District 2, 2020 statewide delegate for Joe Biden, 2020-22 chair Senate District 58; Dakota Child and Family Clinic, 2021-present board member
1. What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
When I’m elected, I will be a fierce advocate for strengthening our education system and preparing our children for the workforce by:
- Untangling school funding from property taxes
- Fully funding our schools at the state level
- Coordinating critical supports for students and families at our schools
- Building trust and partnerships by actively attending to relationships with families, students, and community members
- Promoting school leadership driven by continuous improvement, leading to deeper collaboration between school leadership, families, teachers, and school staff
- Making sure all students have access to reliable broadband access
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
I support The Patients’ Right to Know Act, which would repeal a requirement to deliver state-mandated anti-abortion propaganda to patients seeming abortion care. It would also repeal a mandatory 24-hour waiting period after receiving the state-mandated “counseling” that includes the debunked claim linking abortion to breast cancer. I also support efforts to expand the pool of available providers by ending the ban on abortions performed at free-standing birth centers, eliminating the physician-only requirement, and increasing training and support for licensed providers. We also need to end the offensive requirement of forced burial and cremation on abortion patients.
3. What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
I support common sense solutions, such as closing the background check loopholes that enable felons, domestic abusers, and others who are legally prohibited from purchasing guns from unlicensed dealers, at gun shows, and online without a criminal background check. I also support Gun Violence Protection Orders or the “Red Flag” law, so family members and law enforcement can have firearms removed from the possession of individuals who are exhibiting signs that they may be a danger to themselves or others, until they get the help they need.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Minnesota is a national leader in voter turnout, election reform, and ballot integrity. We must ensure that every eligible voter has access to the ballot box to make their vote count. Voters must be able to cast their votes without obstruction, confusion, or intimidation. As a past election judge, I was able to register voters on Election Day and assist them through the voting process. It was imperative that we were able to find solutions quickly when questions arose. I am proud to have been a part of the Minnesota election judge team serving Lakeville in 2020.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
I would not support a bill like Florida’s HB-7, which censors protected speech in workplaces and classrooms by banning teaching about systemic racism, as well as gender and race discrimination. We learn best by learning undistorted facts about our history, so we may pass on knowledge and avoid repeating mistakes and injustices. Fearmongering from national groups has been negatively impacting our school districts and school board meetings. Students want to learn and we should be helping them, not fearmongering about the teachers and staff who just want to do their jobs. Schools should be focused on creating a safe and welcoming environment for kids to learn, so they reach their full potentials and are prepared for continued education and career opportunities.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Our divided Legislature did not live up to their responsibility to Minnesotans. Even though our surplus was over $9 billion, Minnesotans were denied funding for education, transportation, housing, and public safety. Even critical health and human services funding was denied. We must expect more from our elected leaders, which includes being present for and actively listening to information presented by both sides. Having been present during committee hearings and floor debates before the pandemic, I was disappointed that so many of our elected representatives were not engaged in actively listening (some weren’t even present) as visitors and colleagues presented information. When you elect me to serve in the Minnesota Senate, I will be present and promise to actively listen and participate in the important process of legislating.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Minnesotans need paid family and medical leave, affordable child care, and fair wages. We must support policies that help small businesses thrive, such as making it easier to navigate bureaucratic red tape and protecting against unfair competition from big businesses. We must protect Social Security and pension benefits and ensure that seniors can choose the living situation that’s right for them. We must invest in improvements to infrastructure and in protecting our environment. Reducing carbon emissions and protecting our water and land is a jobs program that will positively impact our future for generations to come. Make health care more affordable and accessible by expanding access to MinnesotaCare and cracking down on prescription drug price gouging. Ensure that everyone has access to the mental health resources they need and that a woman’s right to reproductive health care is free from government interference. I also support legalizing and regulation adult-use cannabis.
