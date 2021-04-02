Blanchards agree to match amount up to $50,000
Last week, the Lakeville Area School Board accepted a $250,000 donation from Lakeville residents Jay and Sue Blanchard for the under-construction Lakeville Area School Blanchard Aquatic Center.
This week, the Blanchards pledged to add up to $50,000 to the project’s pot if the aquatic center’s fundraising committee matches that amount with its Buy A Seat Fundraiser in April.
The Blanchards said they appreciate all of the effort that so many have put forth in regard to the new pool, including $25,000 from the Lakeville Swim Boosters.
“We are hoping to help ease the difficulty in bringing the fundraising to a close, by offering, up to, an additional $50,000,” they said. “You all have worked so hard for so many years on this project. We are very grateful for your efforts.”
A total of 468 seats can be purchased for $100 each, as donors will be recognized on a Wall of Fame at the $15.9 million, 22,000-square-foot new facility.
Fundraising has been cited as a key element in raising the profile of the aquatic center to that of a regional competitive site on par with the University of Minnesota and Rochester aquatic centers.
There’s a wave of momentum getting behind the effort to accomplish the task.
Regan Smith – recent Lakeville North graduate, member of Team USA Swimming and backstroke world record holder – is serving as the spokesperson for the campaign. Joining in promoting the effort are Lakeville high school coaches Rick Ringeisen and Dan Schneider.
The seats are designed to be added to the aquatic center’s metal bleachers to enhance the audience experience. The thought of having people in the stands for the 2021-22 high school swim season is something that kindles excitement for the coaches and swimmers who haven’t had crowds in the past year in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Rick Krueger, chairman of the Lakeville Swim Boosters fundraising committee, said that many people are committed to making this pool a community gem.
He thanked the Blanchards for their support of the project, saying the pool will have state and multistate significance.
District 194 currently has a swimming pool at Kenwood Trail Middle School and a diving well at McGuire Middle School. The Lakeville North and Lakeville South swimming teams typically practice together, but trade off use of the sites for competitions.
The Blanchards have offered their donations due to their many Lakeville and District 194 connections. Jay Blanchard was a member of the Lakeville High School swim team, and Sue Blanchard’s family also has Lakeville swim alumni. Jay and Sue Blanchard are Lakeville High School graduates and their parents still reside in Lakeville.
The Blanchards and their company, Safety Signs, have given donations and support to other city and school projects throughout the years.
They are the owners of Safety Signs, which provides roadway signs, barriers and other equipment for construction zones. The business was started in 1993 on its current site off Kenrick Avenue with one employee using an office in the back of a semitrailer. It now employs dozens of workers.
People who want to donate to the project can send checks payable to the Blanchard Aquatic Center, Buy A Seat, P.O. Box 815, Lakeville, 55044. They should note how they would like their donation to be credited on the Wall of Honor – personal, business, in honor or in memory of someone or anonymous.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.