She will fill seat vacated by Zach Duckworth
Cinta Schmitz won the Lakeville Area School District’s special election Tuesday to fill a School Board vacancy created after Zach Duckworth was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2020.
Schmitz won with 5,974 votes or 49.69%, while Carly Anderson was second with 5,793 votes or 48.18%, as reported by the Minnesota Secretary of State. Running third and fourth were Edward Reuben Spinner with 121 votes and Diane Wolden with 107. Wolden told the newspaper in October she was dropping out of the race in order to focus on campaigning for a seat in 2022.
Schmitz’s campaign focused on bringing the concerns of parents to the board, along with a focus on core curriculum subjects, raising state test scores and addressing the achievement gap.
“I believe voters supported me because they are concerned about the trends they see happening in education and they want to have someone they can trust to hear and respond to their concerns on the board,” Schmitz said on Tuesday.
In the past year, the board has heard from community members on topics such as social studies curriculum, masking requirements and equity efforts, among other issues.
“I feel I gained the support of the community because of my commitments to be a voice for parents on the board, to keep academic excellence the top priority in our classrooms, and to prioritize kids over political agendas. I also believe being in favor of adding a seventh seat gained voter support,” Schmitz said.
A question to add a seventh seat on the board passed handily in Tuesday’s election. That seat will be on the ballot in 2022, when Schmitz’s term expires, and she will be on the ballot if she chooses to seek re-election.
Schmitz, a mother of four and community volunteer, said she put a tremendous amount of time into the campaign, along with her family and “an amazing group of supporters.”
“I truly do not have words that express the amount of gratitude I have for those who selflessly spent the last seven months campaigning for me,” she said. “It has been a truly humbling experience and I thank God for this opportunity to serve the community.”
She said those who didn’t vote for her will find in her someone who is willing to listen, learn and work toward strengthening the schools together.
Schmitz also thanked Anderson for running and pledged to work with her and her supporters to unify the district.
Anderson, a clinical neuropsychologist and director of neuropsychology training for the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System, focused her campaign on her ability to address mental health issues for students and staff.
She also said her background would lead to collaborative leadership to move the district toward a more unified community that promotes success in schools.
Anderson, who was endorsed by the Education Minnesota-Lakeville teachers union, also supported the district’s equity efforts, including hiring consultants in social-emotional learning and diversity training and education.
Schmitz will join the board after the election is certified at the next meeting. The board currently has four members.
A sixth board member will be appointed to fill the vacancy created after Lynn Gorski resigned in August, citing the demands of a new job as assistant city administrator in Farmington.
The board is accepting applications for the position through Nov. 12. It plans to interview applicants after that and make an appointment at its Nov. 23 meeting.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
