Board slated to start interviews for sixth seat on that date
The Lakeville Area School Board approved on Tuesday resolutions canvassing the results of the Nov. 2 vote when District 194 voters elected Cinta Schmitz to a vacated fifth seat on the board and approved a measure that would add a seventh seat to the School Board.
After questions were raised by two speakers during Tuesday’s meeting, School Board Chair Judy Keliher said that Schmitz’s term will begin after a seven-day waiting period and be able to participate in the Nov. 17 meeting when interviews are slated to be conducted for candidates to fill an appointment of a sixth member for another vacated seat.
Schmitz won election to a spot vacated by Zach Duckworth when he was elected to the Minnesota Senate during the 2020 election. A sixth seat was vacated by Lynn Gorski when she resigned in August after taking a new job as Farmington assistant city administrator.
There were concerns raised about the timeline to fill the sixth seat, which was decided during the board’s Oct. 19 work session.
The board was accepting applications for the open seat Nov. 1-12, and it said it would meet Nov. 16 to review the applications and determine who would advance to interviews Nov. 17 and make the appointment during its Nov. 23 regular meeting.
Speakers during Tuesday’s meeting were also concerned about Board Member David Anderson not being able to participate in the Nov. 23 meeting. Keliher said it was not known that Anderson would not be able to attend the Nov. 23 until after the timeline was set during the Oct. 19 meeting that Anderson also was unable to attend.
If the board is able to settle upon a preferred candidate at the Nov. 23 meeting, the selected candidate would be eligible to take office after a 30-day waiting period.
As for the election certification, a total of 12,595 voters (about 25% of those registered in the district) cast ballots in the election for the board term Schmitz won that will expire Jan. 2, 2023.
The vote totals were Cinta Schmitz, 5,974; Carly Anderson, 5,793; Edward Reuben Spinner, 121; and Diane Wolden, 107. There were 28 write-ins.
During the meeting, the board chair and clerk were authorized to execute the certificate of election to Schmitz after the time for contesting the election has passed and the candidate has filed all required campaign financial reports.
A total of 11,831 votes were cast in the measure to add a seventh seat to the School Board in the November 2022 election.
The seventh-member question passed 8,147 to 3,684.
