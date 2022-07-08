Bus company’s longtime owners, now members of the board honored
Dan and Sue Schmitt, the longtime owners of Schmitty & Sons School Buses, are this year’s honorary grand marshals of the Panorama of Progress parade that will roll down Holyoke Avenue on Saturday.
The Schmitts, who are now members of the company’s board of directors after it became employee-owned in 2016, were selected due to their many and various contributions to the community and Pan-O-Prog over the years.
The company has been involved in programs that include Toys for Tots, Stuff the Bus, 360 Communities and Meals on Wheels.
Schmitty & Sons has also been recognized for numerous perfect bus inspections for school and transit, and awarded for outstanding service and safety records of their drivers.
The company has received recognition from numerous organizations, including the National School Transportation Association, the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association and the University of Minnesota Center for Transportation.
According to a 2013 Sun Thisweek story when the Schmitts were named the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Persons of the Year, they purchased all shares of the family-owned business in 2009, started by Dan’s father Wilfrid Schmitt (“Schmitty”) seven decades ago.
Schmitty started driving bus in 1941 for Orchard Lake Co-Op Transit Line, and drove for Orchard Lake School District 110 from 1945-1952, when he bought a bus and began contracting his services until officially forming Schmitty & Sons in 1969 with his sons-in-law, John Schweich and Paul Leidner.
The company has been providing transportation services in the Lakeville Area School District since that time.
As of Jan. 1, 2016, Schmitty & Sons became an employee-owned company. The Schmitts said they decided on this structure in order to reward those who have made the company a success and allow employee pride of ownership to build on the same traditional high standards of excellence that Schmitty & Sons has demonstrated for 70 years.
Dan grew up in the company, helping out in the business since childhood, and Sue was trained by Schmitty as a driver after marrying Dan at age 18.
“When I started driving bus, there were farms dotted all over,” Sue said in 2013. “My route was long, but I’d pick up a kid here and there because it was farm land. Lakeville has grown a lot.”
The company has grown from owning one bus to more than 150 and operating Minnesota Valley Transit Authority buses throughout the state, including motor coaches and mini coaches with hundreds of employees.
“We’ve really expanded,” Sue said at the time. “I’m just sure Schmitty never envisioned we’d be as big as we are. Lord knows, I didn’t.”
Many improvements have occurred in the industry, including the ability to have constant communication with drivers, GPS tracking and computerized route development. The company is also committed to the exploration and implementation of alternative fuel sources such as electric energy. Schmitty & Sons purchased its first battery-electric bus in 2017. This fully owned and operated bus was the first of its kind in Minnesota.
The company is dedicated to expanding the electric bus fleet. Through its collaboration with local organizations, its has participated in many community events to create awareness of the benefits of fleet electrification and the future of electric technology.
Dan said in 2013 when he drove, he enjoyed seeing the children grow up.
“We have a lot of drivers who have been with us for years,” Dan said in 2013. “They don’t do it necessarily for the money; they like the kids.”
Participation in the Pan-O-Prog Grand Parade is something that Schmitty & Sons have done for years, having its signature yellow school buses cruise past with many employee participants and their families. This year, their presence will have added meaning.
“This place means a lot to us,” Dan said in 2013. “This is where we plan on staying the rest of our lives.”
