Event created by Aden Meyers, 5, aims to make Christmas more magical
Aden Meyers, 5, is at it again as he is hosting his second annual Santa Photos for a Cause from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Emagine Lakeville movie theater.
With the help of his pal, Santa, and support from Emagine Lakeville, he’s bringing Santa Photos for a Cause back again this year with hopes of making it even bigger.
There’s no movie ticket purchase required, and photos with Santa are free, with a donation encouraged for Make-A-Wish Minnesota and Friends of the Care Project.
“When we sat down with Aden to begin planning the event, we asked him how much money he wanted to raise this year,” his mother Tara Meyers said. “He quickly responded with ‘100.’ My husband and I looked at each other, about ready to have a lesson in the value of money when he followed up by adding ‘thousand!’ ”
“It’s a huge goal, but who are we to place limitations on the impact he can make with this? We’re excited to support him and are proud of his effort regardless of the dollar amount raised … but it would be pretty awesome to hit that goal,” his father Joe Meyers said. Last year at this time, Aden saw a Make-A-Wish story about critically ill children’s wishes to go to Disney World and he wanted to help make those wishes come true. He went to his piggy bank and offered everything he had – $5.
Aden wanted to do more.
His parents embraced his desire to make a difference and they got to work helping Aden host a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Minnesota and Give Kids the World Village. He raised $1,724 and 100 percent of the proceeds went to these two wish-granting organizations.
This year, funds will go to Make-A-Wish Minnesota and Friends of the Care Project, which is a home for disabled children of Antigua and Barbuda.
Currently housed at the pediatric ward of the old Holberton Hospital this group of children with severe mental and physical disabilities receive basic care. Many of the residents have been abandoned by their families.
The organization is an independent nonprofit whose sole aim is to improve the care and facilities of the individuals living at The Care Project.
The group helps to fund and provide specialist therapy and social interaction including day trips out for these children.
