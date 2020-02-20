District 194 wanted to start on Lake Marion Elementary construction next week
Due to the inability of Lakeville city staff, the school district and Dakota County to come to an agreement on the safest and most effective way to deal with the additional traffic that will come with a proposed 15,500-square-foot addition onto Lake Marion Elementary, the Lakeville City Council on Tuesday was unable to give the green light to the project.
By a 3-2 vote the council elected to delay a decision on whether to approve the addition until next week, at which time it will proceed with the vote as long as the city, school district and county can agree on sharing the cost of a traffic study that offers the best solution to the problem.
Mayor Doug Anderson and Council Member Joshua Lee were opposed to delaying the vote, while Luke Hellier, Michelle Volk and Brian Wheeler did not feel comfortable voting without a clear traffic solution.
Lee said he is in favor of the road and said he was surprised to find out that the road was not part of the plan that the council would be voting for on Tuesday.
Volk expressed surprise and disappointment that the school district was not able to come up with a solution to the problem.
After the meeting, Beth Louden, the school district’s director of facilities, elected not to comment on the decision. Asked if she was disappointed by the delay, she said, “I’ll let the School Board comment on that.”
Contacted via e-mail after the meeting, School Board Chair Zach Duckworth’s response said in part that, “The timeliness of this project is critical as it will directly affect school capacity, which will impact the entire district and the families we serve. We’re hopeful that the City Council will respect the work done by the district and city staffs and give serious consideration to their requests and recommendations, which meet the requirements of the relevant city ordinances.”
The school district was looking for an approval on Tuesday with the idea of beginning work next week. The traffic concerns are the only thing holding up approval. The additional would allow for 200 more students to attend the school, bringing the total to 900. The number of parking stalls would increase from 105 to 185.
The city has asked the school district to pay for the installation and maintenance of a one-way road on the north side of the school that would connect Dodd Boulevard with Ipava Avenue. The school district said it not only doesn’t have the money to pay for the road but feels it is not the right solution.
City Administrator Justin Miller disputed the school district’s claim that it would could between $400,000 and $700,000 to build the road, putting the cost closer to $100,000. Louden responded by standing by the district’s estimate.
Instead of adding the road, the School Board supports the school district’s proposal of adding a second exit for buses onto Dodd that would allow only right turns. Most of the students who attend the school live to the south and the west of the school.
The county rejected the idea because a new exit would not meet the requirement for spacing between access points. It also believes that the additional exit would not make the road safer or alleviate the backup on Dodd, the two primary concerns.
Anderson, Miller, School Superintendent Michael Baumann, Duckworth and Dakota County Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg met earlier on Tuesday in an effort to find a solution to the problem. They left without an agreement but with a plan to meet again.
That meeting likely will occur on Monday, with the council holding a special meeting on Tuesday, presumably to make a final decision.
“It’s important that we come together as partners as we look at the entire site, which also includes Lakeville North High School and Ames Arena,” Anderson said.
Holberg said the county was willing to pay for one-third of the cost of a traffic study. She estimated that it would take approximately a month to complete the findings. The council stated that it would be OK with voting on the matter next week even if the findings of the study would not be known.
Duckworth said that the School Board was open to discussing a prospective traffic study of the area.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
