Development would bring 256 units west of I-35 in Lakeville
After the Lakeville City Council had questions regarding the potential impact of the 256-unit Ritter Meadows housing development northwest of 205th Street and Interstate 35, the council approved on Monday a preliminary plat for developer Twin Cities Land Development.
During its April 17 meeting, the council asked the city to investigate possible preservation of a wooded area on the approximately 75-acre site, and neighbors raised concerns about roadway access, water management, and future roadway plans.
Daniel Licht, the city’s planning consultant, said during Monday’s meeting the wooded area held little preservation value to the city, so staff did not recommend a plan to retain it.
Ben Schmidt of Twin Cities Land Development said the road striping plan would maintain access to River City Asphalt to the west, water management in relationship to the northwest Carron property would be the same as it is currently, and roadway plans can be modified to address concerns of the neighboring Carron Properties site and the residence of Michael and Katherine Dunham.
The Dunham property along 205th Street is not part of the development, as the residential property would be bordered on the west and north by new housing in this plat. Twin Cities Land Development owns another 55 acres to the east that is expected for future development.
That would leave the Dunham property bordered on three sides by new development.
An attorney for the Dunhams described a previous version of the development and said the depiction of a future extension of north-south Keokuk Avenue through the Dunham property amounted to an adverse taking.
Schmidt said the plan for Keokuk Avenue has changed and will terminate north of the Dunham property and join with the east-west Kristine Avenue to connect with 205th Street.
Neighboring property owners were encouraged to keep in contact with city staff as the development proceeds through city approval. A final plat will be proposed for Planning Commission and City Council consideration at a later date. It will include further details for roadways, storm water management, and other features.
Council Member Joshua Lee told neighbors and their representatives at the meeting that their concerns were not unheard by council members and staff.
The development would have 30 single-family homes to the north, 99 detached townhomes and 127 attached townhomes.
A 2.84-acre park is planned along with three storm water basins – two will be maintained by the city and one by the private development.
