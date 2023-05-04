Development would bring 256 units west of I-35 in Lakeville 

After the Lakeville City Council had questions regarding the potential impact of the 256-unit Ritter Meadows housing development northwest of 205th Street and Interstate 35, the council approved on Monday a preliminary plat for developer Twin Cities Land Development. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

