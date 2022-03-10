City will issue request for proposals this month
Lakeville City Council members directed staff to prepare a request for proposals for possible inclusion of a full-service restaurant as the city plans to remake Antlers Park in 2023 on the shores of Lake Marion.
The eatery concept emerged from the council’s discussion of a schematic plan for Antlers Park during its Jan. 25 work session. Council members agreed at its Feb. 28 work session that the city should at least see what ideas restaurateurs have for an estimated 1,300-square-foot building.
City Administrator Justin Miller said it would take staff about two weeks to assemble the RFP and another two weeks for potential vendors to submit their proposals.
Parks and Recreation Director John Hennen said Antlers Park will be closed in 2023 as the park is renovated, and a restaurant wouldn’t open until summer 2024.
Council members and staff were comfortable going down a dual track process – one moving forward with refining the current schematic design, and a second issuing the RFP and holding open a space adjacent to the park plaza where a potential restaurant could be located.
“It is important for the community to look at what options there are for the park,” Council Member Joshua Lee said.
Council members like the idea of issuing an RFP since it would not bind the city to the restaurant concept.
They could reject the proposals and move forward with the current concept plan that would put a shelter in the plaza area instead of the restaurant.
Antlers Park projects included in the schematic plan are projected to be funded by the 2021 $42 million Park Bond approval.
Hennen said if a restaurant concept were approved the city would have to find additional dollars to pay for construction from a combination of existing funds, grants, or provisions in an operating lease.
He estimated the cost to build a restaurant-ready building would be about $1 million. Hennen reiterated that estimate was very high level and subject to change based on the details.
Don Seiler, co-owner of Lakeville Brewing, who was invited to share his thoughts at the Feb. 25 meeting said he had been exploring the possibility of opening a restaurant in a park for about the past three years. He said he thinks Antlers Park would support a viable business.
He said it would not replace the experience of the park but enhance it, working complement a food truck schedule.
Seiler said a restaurant could run from Memorial Day to Labor Day and be open during specific event-related times the rest of the year.
“It would be a signature approach for this park,” Mayor Doug Anderson said.
During the council’s January work session, Council Member Luke Hellier referenced Sea Salt at Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis as an example of the city park-private restaurant concept.
According to a May 2017 Minnesota Monthly report, Sea Salt made a $415,462 contribution to the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board in 2016. Bread & Pickle at Lake Harriet and Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis contributed $167,922 and $94,441, respectively, to the city of Minneapolis.
Lee questioned if there was enough parking in the Antler Park plan if a restaurant is added to the design. He also asked about the impact to traffic in the area.
He noted that the Parks and Recreation Committee did not support the idea of a restaurant in the park.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
