Restaurant expected after the first of the year
A new pizza place is coming to the city of Lakeville likely after the first of the year.
Brian Beers, who owns the Red’s Savoy Pizza franchise in Apple Valley, told the Lakeville City Council this month that he is excited to bring a new version of the restaurant to Lakeville.
The restaurant will be located in the Caribou Coffee space at 17450 Kenwood Trail of Interstate 35 in northern Lakeville.
Beers said the restaurant will focus on carry out and delivery, which will fit whatever COVID-19 restrictions and economic conditions exist at the time. The site will include indoor seating for 26 people.
Beers spoke to the City Council, as it approved on Nov. 2 a Wine and 3.2% Malt Liquor License for the restaurant.
As according to city policy, the Lakeville Police Department reviewed the application and conducted a background investigation on the applicant. The agency recommended approval of the application.
Beers opened a Red’s Savoy Pizza in Apple Valley in April 2018.
He is the former vice president of both Smashburger and Buca di Beppo. A resident of the Lakeville and Farmington areas, Beers said he decided to open a Red’s in Apple Valley because of the great location and community. The pizza shop, located at 15050 Cedar Ave., is open for delivery and take-out.
“We want to be involved in the community,” he said at the time. “We want to work with families, with schools, with the community.”
The St. Paul-based restaurant chain, which was established in 1965, is known for its ’Sota-Style pizzas. The thin-crust pizza has what it calls a “passive aggressive” sauce that is “Minnesota Nice” – sweet, but with a little kick.
It’s signature pizzas include the Eastsider, Meat Raffle, Hammer, Inferno and the Tom Barnard, which is named after the local radio personality.
More information at www.savoypizza.com/location/minnesota/apple-valley.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
