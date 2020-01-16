Lakeville Area School District students experienced a rousing French traditional folk music concert last Friday, and they didn’t even have to leave the city limits.
The Québec-area band Le Vent du Nord (The North Wind) brought its vibrant, award-winning music to the Lakeville South High School auditorium, proving the French musical tradition isn’t about minstrels plucking a lyre in a castle court, it’s about a thunderous, rollicking, roller coaster of fiddles, guitars, accordion and more in a spin on the Celtic tradition.
“It’s very important for me to expose my students to the world beyond Lakeville,” said Lakeville French teacher Anne Muske. “Attending this concert allowed my students to learn about a region of the French speaking world while also enjoying upbeat, joyful music and charming, entertaining musicians.”
“I was able to experience music in a language I’m only slightly familiar with,” said student Kylynne Jones. “It’s amazing to learn about a rich culture through music, and even though I wasn’t able to understand much, I felt that I could grasp the history of Québec a little more. Additionally, the expanse of instruments and ways of making music the group used was fascinating. I love music, so seeing and hearing the wide variety was such a great experience.”
Le Vent du Nord earned some new fans from Lakeville and beyond, as the concert was attended by band, choir, and French students from Lakeville South, French students from Lakeville North, choir students from McGuire Middle School, and French students from Apple Valley High School, Lake Country School, the International School of Minnesota and St. Paul Academy.
Earning new fans is something band members seem to do wherever it roams.
It has played more than 2,000 concerts over 17 years, racking up awards like the Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), a Félix at ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and “Artist of the Year” at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala.
How does it do it? The music is upbeat using foot percussion pedals, called podorythmie, to complement to furious fiddling, tight vocal harmonies and the spinning vibrations of a hurdy gurdy – a stringed instrument that uses an air crank and keys like a piano.
Nicolas Boulerice said traditional music from the Québec area is a combination of influences from France, Ireland, Scotland and England.
It emerged in this form since people from all of those countries emigrated to North America about the same time bringing with them their own musical traditions.
The band includes brothers Réjean and André Brunet who said they grew up playing music with their family and they seemed destined to be musicians. The band formed after the core members met in music school.
“My biggest takeaway was probably that you can take anything you are interested in and make it possible and even into a career,” said student Amara Grimsley.
While the band members each spoke about their instruments, they also allowed some students and adults on stage to try their feet at tapping along with the podorythmie.
“I didn’t realize so many students would get to join the band on stage to learn how to tap their feet like two members of the band do regularly,” Jones said.
“I knew Le Vent du Nord was an exceptional band that gives a great show to adults,” Muske said. “Now I know they also engage very well with teenagers.”
The band members answered several questions from the crowd as they further explained the band’s origin and traditional folk music.
“We talk about Quebec both in our French I and French III curriculum, so this performance does tie in nicely with what we already do in class,” Muske said.
Lakeville South student Ilyas Sattar was so impressed by the performance that he said this was the biggest event of this school’s history maybe even of any school’s history.
The concert, which required much planning, preparation and coordination, was sponsored by the LSHS French Club, the LSHS Choir Booster Club, the LSHS Band Booster Club, the Minnesota National Guard and the Minnesota Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French.
In anticipation of the event, senior Anson Tiong composed the song “Le Vent du Minnesota. Each band member received a copy of the piece, and the band told Muske that they would try it out sometime in a rehearsal.
Tiong’s composition included music for each of the five members playing an instrument as well as for the podorythmie.
“Music tells amazing stories and brings people together,” Jones said.
