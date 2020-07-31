Citywide Blood Drive is Aug. 18 in Lakeville
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the blood supply to drop to critically low levels, and the only way to change it is for people to roll up their sleeves.
For three months after the coronavirus entered the U.S., blood drives were canceled and only fixed sites were open for donations.
In an effort to get supplies pumping, several community groups are banding together for the third annual Lakeville Citywide Blood Drive 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Juniper Commons Building, 17630 Juniper Path.
The goal is to collect 300 units of blood. Last year’s event collected 178 units, which, according to Memorial Blood Centers is enough to save 534 lives.
Karin Bauer, MBC donor recruitment representative, said that the typical blood drive in a community yields about 25 units of blood.
Organizers hope this year’s involvement from the Lakeville Area School District will provide an infusion of young people donating blood to give the event a real shot in the arm.
“Our hope is that we can get high school students and their parents to donate,” said Michael Cooper, a Lakeville Rotary member and one of the main event organizers. “They are reaching out to building principals, coaches, team captains and student clubs to support the drive.”
Cindy Nolan, District 194 Career Pathways coordinator, and two students from Lakeville North and Lakeville South have joined the planning committee.
Cooper said last year 52 percent of the donors were over 50, 35 percent were in the 30-50 age group and 21 percent were under 30.
“One of our goals this year is to increase participation in the 16 to 50 age range,” Cooper said. “We want young people to understand the significance of becoming a regular blood donor.”
Due to the risk of COVID-19 spread, donor safety is paramount and social distancing, mask requirements, hand sanitizers and temperature pre-screening are all part of the check-in process.
Cooper said one key for a successful event is networking through all of the big organizations in town and having them encourage their members or associates to donate blood.
Community sponsors include the city of Lakeville, Lakeville Chamber of Commerce, Lakeville Rotary, Lakeville Fire Department, Lakeville Police Department and Lakeville Public Safety Foundation.
Cooper said they are encouraging donations by telling people it’s quick and easy, that many people are eligible to donate, and there is a tremendous need.
He said many people don’t donate because they haven’t been asked.
It is estimated that 38 percent of people are eligible to donate, and 7 percent do, Cooper said.
The most frequent use of blood is during child birth. It’s also used most frequently for cancer patients, burn victims or premature babies.
Organizers are also contacting local merchants to donate prizes for drawings.
There will also be a prize drawing for presenting donors who have gone through an initial screening interview.
Sign up at mbc.org or call 651-332-7170.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.